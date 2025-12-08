Silver (XAG/USD) lacks a firm intraday directional bias on Monday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session. The white metal currently trades around the $58.20 region, down over 0.30% for the day, though the technical setup seems tilted firmly in favor of bullish traders.

The XAG/USD has been oscillating in a broader trading range since the beginning of this month. Against the backdrop of the recent rally to the all-time peak, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase and validates the positive outlook for the white metal, though mixed oscillators warrant some caution.

The XAG/USD remains above the rising 200-hour Exponential Moving Average at $56.30, keeping the broader bias supported. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) turned negative, slipping below the zero line as downside momentum builds. RSI at 50.82 is neutral, signaling a cooling of bullish momentum.

The 200-hour EMA continues to slope higher, suggesting the underlying trend would stay supported while the price holds above it. Holding above $56.20 would keep dips contained, while a close back above the daily high at the $59.00 mark could improve the tone and lift the XAG/USD back to the $59.35 region, or the all-time peak.

On the flip side, the daily low, around the $57.50 area, could offer immediate support. A convincing break below could drag the XAG/USD to the $57.00 mark en route to the trading range support, around the $56.45 area. This is followed by the 200-hour EMA, which, if broken, might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Silver 1-hour chart