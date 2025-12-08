TRENDING:
AUD/USD stays firm near 0.6650 on upbeat China’s Trade Balance data, RBA policy eyed

  • AUD/USD extends winning spree as the RBI is likely to convey caution on further interest rate cuts.
  • China’s trade surplus grew at a faster-than-expected pace in November amid strong export numbers.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday.
Sagar Dua

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the 12th trading day on Monday. The Aussie pair trades firmly to near its over two-month high of 0.6650 during the late Asian session, posted on Friday.

Australian Dollar Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this month. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.62%-0.80%-0.64%-1.16%-1.52%-1.00%-0.08%
EUR0.62%-0.18%-0.04%-0.54%-0.91%-0.38%0.55%
GBP0.80%0.18%0.41%-0.36%-0.73%-0.21%0.73%
JPY0.64%0.04%-0.41%-0.53%-0.91%-0.38%0.55%
CAD1.16%0.54%0.36%0.53%-0.43%0.16%1.09%
AUD1.52%0.91%0.73%0.91%0.43%0.53%1.47%
NZD1.00%0.38%0.21%0.38%-0.16%-0.53%0.94%
CHF0.08%-0.55%-0.73%-0.55%-1.09%-1.47%-0.94%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The Australia Dollar (AUD) has been demonstrating strength from past few weeks as market participants expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to convey, in its monetary policy announcement on Tuesday, that it is done with reducing interest rates.

Traders pare RBA dovish expectations, and expect it tighten monetary conditions in the near term as price pressures are proving to be persistent. In the third quarter of the year, inflation in Australia rose at a faster pace of 3.2% on an annualized basis against 2.1% growth seen in the second quarter this year.

Meanwhile, China’s Trade Balance data for November has come in stronger-than-projected due to upbeat export numbers. National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the trade surplus widened to $111.68 billion from $90.07 billion in October, while it was expected to increase at a moderate pace to versus $100.2 billion. Exports from China rose strongly by 5.7% in Chinese Yuan (CNY) terms after declining 0.8% in October.

Given that the Australian economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing, China’s upbeat Trade Balance data offers support to the Australian Dollar.

In the United States (US), investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% due to worsening job market conditions. At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades with caution near its five-week low of 98.75 posted on Thursday.

Economic Indicator

RBA Interest Rate Decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Dec 09, 2025 03:30

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 3.6%

Previous: 3.6%

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia



The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.1645 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar against the Euro. Later on Monday, the German Industrial Production and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence reports will be published. 

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3320-1.3325 region, during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain close to the highest level since October 22, touched last Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average before placing fresh bets.

Gold attracts some dip-buying at the start of a new week and stalls Friday's modest pullback from the $4,260 area, or the vicinity of its highest level since October 21. The US Dollar continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers and languishes near a one-month low amid dovish Federal Reserve expectations. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver's move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Ripple is extending its decline for the second consecutive day, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Friday. Sentiment surrounding the cross-border remittance token continues to lag despite steady inflows into XRP spot ETFs. 

