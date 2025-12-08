ECB's Schnabel: Comfortable with bets that next move will be a rate hike

European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday that she is comfortable with investor bets that the central bank’s next interest-rate move will be an increase.

Key quotes

Comfortable with bets that next move will be a rate hike.



Barring shocks, interest rates are at appropriate levels.



The economy has been much more resilient than could have been expected.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading 0.17% higher on the day at 1.1665.