Forex Today: US stimulus talks and Trump discharged fueled optimism

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 6:
Risk-appetite led the way this Monday after a tense weekend with the news feeds flooded with Trump’s health-related headlines. Ahead of Wall Street’s close, the US President announced he would be leaving hospital later in the day, as he feels “20 years younger.” Trump received a series of experimental drugs, and of course, had an army of doctors taking care of him. Meanwhile, the number of new contagions among White House staff skyrocketed.
Hopes that the US Congress would clinch a deal on the next round of fiscal stimulus also underpinned the market’s sentiment. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi were reported to have a phone call to discuss the matter. They will continue negotiating this Tuesday.
Market players were also confident that the UK and the EU might agree on a post-Brexit trade deal after authorities from both sides agreed to extend negotiations until month-end. This Monday, they start a two-week round of talks, aimed to find some common ground on fisheries rights and a level playing field, the two most relevant issues.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with 1.1800 while GBP/USD neared 1.3000, as European currencies were the best performers against the greenback. The pairs pulled back a bit ahead of the close but held to most of their intraday gains.
The Canadian dollar posted a modest intraday advance, helped by rising crude oil prices. The Aussie, however, remained within familiar levels, ahead of the RBA’s monetary policy decision.
Wall Street closed with substantial gains, with the S&P reaching its highest in almost a month.
Gold surged amid a weaker greenback, and hopes of more stimulus coming from the US. The bright metal settled above $1,910 a troy ounce, its highest settlement in over two weeks. Crude oil prices recovered on the back of rallying equities, trimming Friday’s losses. WTI ended at $39.30 a barrel.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP only facing one last barrier towards $0.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady below 0.7200 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair spent the day confined to a tight range, despite risk-appetite and the dollar’s broad weakness. Market players cautious, anticipating a dovish RBA.
XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920
Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.
USD/JPY pair pressures 105.80 high on risk-on mood
USD/JPY flirted with the 105.80 resistance level, trading nearby. US Treasury yields reached a multi-week high on hopes for US fiscal stimulus, Trump’s health.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.