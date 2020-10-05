- Deputy Governor Debelle said, “the outlook for inflation and employment is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives.”
- RBA may prepare markets to cut rates to fresh record lows amid “slow grind” in economic recovery.
- AUD/USD is trading on sentiment, which means that RBA’s announcement could have a limited impact.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has a monetary policy this Tuesday, and while the central bank is expected to remain on hold, speculative interest is anticipating a dovish stance, paving the way for more easing coming in the near term.
The cash rate in Australia stands at a record low of 0.25% since March when the RBA also announced it was implementing yield curve control. Policymakers announced a target for the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds of around 0.25%. Back then, they announced these measures would remain until “progress is being made towards the Bank's goals of full employment and the inflation target.”
Growth not consistent with RBA’s objectives
Also in March, the RBA established a Term Funding Facility (TFF) to offer three-year funding to authorised deposit-taking institutions, mean to support the supply of credit to household and business, which was expanded in September.
Between March and September, the RBA was convinced that economic developments weren’t as bad as initially expected, sounding mostly optimistic meeting after meeting. However, things changed when the second wave of coronavirus hit the country and local lockdowns came into place.
In its latest speech a few weeks ago, Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said that “the outlook for inflation and employment is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives over the period ahead,” adding that the recovery “has not been a rapid bounce but more of a slow grind.”
In this scenario, speculation mounts that policymakers are preparing some new stimulus measures that may include cutting the cash rater further and expand asset purchases on longer-term bonds to lower the long-term yields and curb the appreciation of the Aussie.
AUD/USD possible scenarios
The Australian dollar remains stubbornly high, with AUD/USD trading near 0.7200, roughly 200 pips away from its yearly high at 0.7413. Recession is not exclusive for Australia, as the world has to deal with the pandemic. The USD, in the meantime, trades alongside sentiment amid its safe-haven condition.
Ahead of the event, the market is in an upbeat mood, hoping the US Congress will be able to clinch a deal and that US President Trump will recover from COVID-19. The optimism underpins AUD/USD which may suffer a sharp setback, should policymakers decide to act as soon as this October. Chances of this happening, however, are quite a few.
Hints on future action in the near term may hit the Aussie, although it seems unlikely that any central bank will be able to overshadow sentiment-related trading. An optimistic RBA seems unlikely, but if it happens, and the greenback remains under pressure, the AUD/USD pair may get a boost and near the mentioned yearly high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.18 on hopes Trump is discharged
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, extending its gains. Markets hope President Trump is discharged from the hospital shortly. Optimism about a fiscal stimulus deal is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.8 points.
GBP/USD advances on Brexit optimism, Trump’s recovery
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, up on the day The extension of Brexit talks is supporting the pound, yet details about talks are lacking. President Trump's improving condition weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1900 mark ahead of US data
Gold reversed an early dip to $1887 region amid some renewed USD selling bias. A pickup in the US bond yields, the upbeat market mood might cap the upside. Investors now eye US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some trading opportunities.
Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?
WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.