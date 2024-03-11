Forex Today: US Dollar struggles to rebound to start the week

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 11:

The US Dollar (USD) stays quiet early Monday after having suffered large losses against its major rivals in the previous week. The USD Index, which lost more than 1% last week, fluctuates slightly below 103.00, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4%. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases to start the week.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 275,000 in February. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 200,000 but failed to provide a boost to the USD because the BLS also announced that it revised the January increase of 353,000 lower to 229,000. Other details of the jobs report showed that the annual wage inflation edged lower to 4.3% and the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7% while the Labor Force Participation held steady at 62.5%.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.01% -0.03% 0.11% 0.14% 0.01% -0.08% EUR 0.02% 0.00% -0.02% 0.13% 0.17% 0.03% -0.06% GBP 0.01% -0.02% -0.02% 0.15% 0.15% 0.05% -0.06% CAD 0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 0.16% 0.15% 0.06% -0.05% AUD -0.15% -0.13% -0.17% -0.17% 0.03% -0.09% -0.18% JPY -0.14% -0.16% 0.11% -0.17% -0.04% -0.11% -0.22% NZD -0.01% -0.03% -0.02% -0.05% 0.09% 0.13% -0.09% CHF 0.06% 0.04% 0.05% 0.04% 0.17% 0.20% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Over the weekend, the data from China showed that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 0.7% in February from -0.8% in January, surpassing analysts' estimate of 0.3% by a wide margin. AUD/USD largely ignored this data at the weekly opening and the pair was last seen consolidating the previous week's gains at around 0.6600.

USD/JPY declined nearly 2% last week and touched its lowest level in over a month below 147.00 on Friday. The pair stays relatively calm slightly below 147.00 in the European morning on Monday. Gross Domestic Product in Japan expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% in the fourth quarter, following the 0.4% contraction recorded in the previous quarter.

EUR/USD touched its highest level in nearly two months at 1.0981 after the US data on Friday but profit taking caused it to erase its daily gains. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel slightly below 1.0950 in the early European session.

Gold extended its impressive uptrend and reached a new record-high of $2,195 during the American trading hours on Friday. XAU/USD moves up and down in a narrow range at around $2,180 in the European morning.