Forex Today: US Dollar struggles on resurfacing growth concerns

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 14:

The US Dollar (USD) Index remains on track to end the week in negative territory as investors grow increasingly concerned over the backlog of US data highlighting the adverse impact of the government shutdown on the economic outlook. The European economic calendar will feature a revision to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Employment Change data for the Eurozone. In the second half of the day, investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.72% -0.02% 0.39% -0.19% -0.55% -0.95% -1.75% EUR 0.72% 0.69% 1.15% 0.50% 0.15% -0.26% -1.06% GBP 0.02% -0.69% 0.55% -0.18% -0.53% -0.94% -1.74% JPY -0.39% -1.15% -0.55% -0.63% -0.97% -1.37% -2.22% CAD 0.19% -0.50% 0.18% 0.63% -0.27% -0.78% -1.63% AUD 0.55% -0.15% 0.53% 0.97% 0.27% -0.42% -1.22% NZD 0.95% 0.26% 0.94% 1.37% 0.78% 0.42% -0.81% CHF 1.75% 1.06% 1.74% 2.22% 1.63% 1.22% 0.81% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Thursday as the uncertainty surrounding the economic conditions remained in place despite the reopening of the government. Market participants still await an official update on how the postponed data releases will be handled, especially after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) might never release the employment and inflation figures for October. Meanwhile, Fed policymakers' cautious remarks on further policy easing weighed on sentiment on Thursday, causing Wall Street's main indexes to suffer heavy losses. Early Friday, the USD Index holds steady, slightly above 99.00, while US stock index futures trade mixed.

After rising nearly 0.4% on Thursday, EUR/USD stays relatively quiet early Friday and fluctuates near 1.1650. The Eurostat will release the Trade Balance data for September.

Gold benefited from the souring risk mood and extended its rally to a fresh three-week high above $4,200 on Thursday. XAU/USD corrects lower early Friday but holds above $4,150.

The Financial Times reported late Thursday that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves have ditched the plan to raise income tax rates, in a dramatic turn ahead of the budget on November 26. GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the European morning on Friday and trades in negative territory at around 1.3150.

The data from China showed early Friday that Retail Sales rose by 2.9% on a yearly basis in October, while Industrial Production expanded by 4.9%. AUD/USD stays in a consolidation phase above 0.6500 after posting marginal losses on Thursday.

USD/JPY snapped a three-day winning streak and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair moves sideways near 154.50 in the European morning on Friday. Japan's Economics Minister Minoru Kiuchi said that a weak Japanese Yen could push inflation up through import costs.