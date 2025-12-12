Forex Today: US Dollar softens to third straight weekly drop as traders assess Fed outlook  

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 12:



The US Dollar remains on the defensive and heads for its third straight weekly decline on Friday. The prospect of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts next year continues to undermine the USD against its six major currency rivals. Traders brace for the Fedspeak later on Friday for more clues about the US interest rate path. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are scheduled to speak.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% 0.03% 0.00% -0.03% -0.06% -0.02% EUR -0.01% 0.04% 0.05% 0.02% -0.05% -0.07% -0.02% GBP -0.04% -0.04% 0.00% -0.04% -0.08% -0.10% -0.06% JPY -0.03% -0.05% 0.00% -0.01% -0.06% -0.10% -0.04% CAD -0.01% -0.02% 0.04% 0.00% -0.05% -0.08% -0.02% AUD 0.03% 0.05% 0.08% 0.06% 0.05% -0.03% 0.00% NZD 0.06% 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.08% 0.03% 0.05% CHF 0.02% 0.02% 0.06% 0.04% 0.02% -0.01% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Data released by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits increased to 236,000 in the week ending December 6. The figure came in above the market consensus of 220,000 and was higher than the previous week of 192,000 (revised from 191,000). This reading registered the biggest increase since mid-July 2021.



The US central bank decided to cut rates by 25 basis points (bps) in a split vote at its December policy meeting on Wednesday, putting it in a range of 3.50% to 3.75%. Two Fed officials voted to keep the rate unchanged, while Stephen Miran, whom Trump appointed in September, voted for a larger rate cut. The Fed's economic projections suggested one rate cut will take place next year, although new data could change this.



Markets are currently pricing in nearly a 75% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady next month, compared with a 70% chance just before the rate cut announcement, according to the CME FedWatch tool.