Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 14:
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation continued to soften in November. The US Dollar Index consolidates its losses near 104.00 in the early European morning on Wednesday as markets gear up for the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day following Tuesday's risk rally and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 3.5%. The European economic docket will feature October Industrial Production data, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US declined to 7.1% on a yearly basis in November from 7.7% in October. The annual Core CPI fell to 6% in the same period, compared to the market expectation of 6.1%. Lower-than-expected CPI figures weighed on the US Dollar as the 'Fed pivot' narrative gained traction. Nevertheless, the Fed is still widely expected to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points following the December policy meeting and market participants will scrutinize the Summary of Economic Projections for hints of a dovish tilt in the policy outlook.
Federal Reserve Preview: How Powell may drain the Dollar of any dot-related gains.
EUR/USD gained more than 100 pips on Tuesday and reached its strongest level since early June at 1.0672. The pair was last seen moving sideways slightly below 1.0650.
After having reached a fresh multi-month high of 1.2443 on Tuesday, GBP/USD retreated modestly and closed below 1.2400 on Tuesday. The pair trades above 1.2350 early Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October and the Core CPI edged lower to 6.3% from 6.5%. These figures, however, were largely ignored by market participants.
Following Monday's bullish action, USD/JPY fell sharply toward 135.00 on Tuesday. The data from Japan revealed earlier in the day that Industrial Production contracted by 3.2% on a monthly basis in October following September's 2.6% decrease. The pair stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours and extended its sideways grind above 135.00 into the European morning.
Gold price rose nearly 2% on Tuesday and climbed to its highest level in over five months. XAU/USD consolidates its gains at around $1,810 with the 10-year US T-bond yield's losses remaining limited for the time being.
Bitcoin took advantage of the improving market mood on Tuesday and rose to its highest level in five weeks at $18,000. BTC/USD seems to have lost its bullish momentum early Wednesday as it trades slightly below $17,800. Ethereum rose 3.5% on Tuesday and started to consolidate its gains slightly above $1,300.
Bankman-Fried lawsuits expose FTX's 'Special Treatment' of Alameda Research.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.