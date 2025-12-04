Forex Today: US Dollar selloff pauses as focus remains on employment data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 4:

The US Dollar (USD) stabilizes early Thursday after suffering large losses against its rivals on Wednesday. The European economic calendar will feature October Retail Sales data. In the second half of the day, market participants will pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims figures from the US.

On Wednesday, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector employment in the US declined by 32,000 in November. This print followed the 47,000 increase recorded in October and came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 5,000. Other data from the US showed that the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged higher to 52.6 in November from 52.4 in October. The Employment Index of the PMI survey came in at 48.9, reflecting an ongoing contraction in service sector payrolls. The USD Index turned south following these data releases and touched its lowest level since late October near 98.80. Early Thursday, the USD Index recovers toward 99.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed after Wall Street's main indexes closed in positive territory on Wednesday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.49% -0.72% -0.51% -0.07% -0.93% -0.60% -0.28% EUR 0.49% -0.23% -0.02% 0.42% -0.43% -0.11% 0.21% GBP 0.72% 0.23% 0.48% 0.65% -0.21% 0.12% 0.44% JPY 0.51% 0.02% -0.48% 0.43% -0.44% -0.10% 0.21% CAD 0.07% -0.42% -0.65% -0.43% -0.90% -0.53% -0.21% AUD 0.93% 0.43% 0.21% 0.44% 0.90% 0.33% 0.64% NZD 0.60% 0.11% -0.12% 0.10% 0.53% -0.33% 0.32% CHF 0.28% -0.21% -0.44% -0.21% 0.21% -0.64% -0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

During the Asian trading hours on Thursday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that there is uncertainty on how far they can eventually raise interest rates. In the meantime, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement that he is concerned about movements in the foreign exchange markets. After losing about 0.4% on Wednesday, USD/JPY stays quiet in the European morning on Thursday and moves sideways below 155.50.

EUR/USD extended its uptrend midweek and touched its highest level since October 17 near 1.1680. The pair corrects lower in the European morning on Thursday and trades at around 1.1650.

After posting marginal losses on Monday and Tuesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and rose more than 1% on Wednesday. The pair edges lower early Thursday but holds comfortably above 1.3300.

AUD/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades slightly above 0.6600 on Thursday, gaining nearly 1% for the week.

Gold struggled to capitalize on the broad-based USD weakness on Wednesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. XAU/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European morning on Thursday and trades below $4,200.