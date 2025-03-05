Forex Today: US Dollar remains fragile as focus shifts to data releases

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 5:

The US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken against its rivals on Tuesday and the USD Index slumped to its weakest level since early December, pressured by growing concerns over an economic slowdown. Early Wednesday, the USD struggles to find demand as the market focus shifts to ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change data for February.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -2.52% -1.78% -0.54% -0.32% -1.07% -1.22% -1.47% EUR 2.52% 0.65% 1.80% 2.06% 1.38% 1.15% 0.90% GBP 1.78% -0.65% 1.27% 1.41% 0.74% 0.50% 0.25% JPY 0.54% -1.80% -1.27% 0.43% -0.49% -0.64% -0.95% CAD 0.32% -2.06% -1.41% -0.43% -0.60% -0.90% -1.15% AUD 1.07% -1.38% -0.74% 0.49% 0.60% -0.24% -0.49% NZD 1.22% -1.15% -0.50% 0.64% 0.90% 0.24% -0.25% CHF 1.47% -0.90% -0.25% 0.95% 1.15% 0.49% 0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following Monday's sharp decline, the USD Index lost nearly 1% on Tuesday. While addressing the Congress in the late American session, US President Donald Trump reiterated that they will impose tariffs on products not made in the US. Meanwhile, during a televised interview on Fox News, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that Trump may be preparing to pivot on his own tariffs less than 48 hours after imposing them. Although these comments failed to help the market mood improve, the USD failed to find a foothold. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 indexes both lost over 1%. Later in the day, the US economic calendar will also feature Factory Orders data for January and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish its Beige Book.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 1.3% in the fourth quarter. This reading followed the 0.8% expansion recorded in the previous quarter and surpassed the market expectation of 1.2%. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said early Wednesday that the measures of global trade uncertainty were at 50-year highs. After rising more than 0.7% on Tuesday, AUD/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 0.6250 early Wednesday.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday that he doesn't have a preset idea in mind on the pace of future rate hikes. "It is not as if we will be raising rates at each policy meeting," he added. After dropping to its weakest level since early October near 148.00 on Tuesday, USD/JPY staged a decisive rebound and was last seen trading above 149.50.

EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and gained about 1.3% on the day. The pair clings to small daily gains and trades comfortably above 1.0600 in the European morning on Wednesday.

GBP/USD extended its rally and rose more than 0.7% on Tuesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.2800 early Wednesday. Later in the day, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will testify before the Treasury Select Committee.

Gold managed to build on Monday's gains and climbed toward $2,930 before retreating slightly on Tuesday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was moving sideways below $2,920.