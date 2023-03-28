Forex Today: US Dollar on the back foot ahead of confidence data, central bank speak

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 28:
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand early Tuesday as the upbeat market mood stays intact on easing fears over a global banking crisis. February Goods Trade Balance and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for March will be featured in the US economic docket. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be delivering speeches later in the day.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans.
Although the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed in negative territory as the Technology and Communication Services indexes declined sharply on Monday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered gains, reflecting the risk-positive market environment. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures are up between 0.25 and 0.4% and the US Dollar Index stays in the red slightly above 102.50.
In an interview with the German Handelsblatt newspaper, Jose Manuel Campa, Chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), said that the risks in the financial system was still very high and added that rising interest rates were continuing to weigh on financial markets. These comments, however, don't seem to be having a negative impact on the Euro. After having closed in positive territory on Monday, EUR/USD trades above 1.0800 early Tuesday. At 1315 GMT, ECB President Lagarde will speak at the opening ceremony of the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre.
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.2300 in the European morning. BOE Governor Bailey will testify before the UK Treasury Select Committee on the collapse of Silicon Valley bank and the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank UK.
The Japanese Yen continued to gather strength during the Asian trading hours and USD/JPY dropped to 130.50 area before staging a rebound toward 131.00. In an interview with MNI, a former Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member, Makoto Sakurai, said that he was not expecting the new governor to make changes to the yield curve control strategy in July. Meanwhile, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeated that it was premature to debate an exit from easy monetary policy.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in February, missing the market expectation of 0.4%. Nevertheless, AUD/USD took advantage of the risk positive mood and was last seen rising more than 0.5% on the day at around 0.6700.
Gold fell sharply amid recovering US Treasury bond yields and erased a large portion of the previous week's losses. XAU/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above $1,950 early Tuesday.
Bitcoin lost more than 3% on Monday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near $27,000 on Tuesday. Similarly, Ethereum fell 3.35% but managed to stabilize above $1,700.
Binance and CEO CZ sued by CFTC for violating federal laws; Binance Coin price crashes by 6%.
Binance CEO calls CFTC suit “disappointing” as district court halts Voyager $1 billion sale to Binance.US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.