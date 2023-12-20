Forex Today: US Dollar modestly recovers as markets enter holiday mode

It will be a quiet Asian session in terms of economic data. New Zealand will report Credit Card spending. Later in the day, the UK will release public borrowing data for November. Reports from the US include the weekly Jobless Claims, a new estimate for Q3 GDP, and the Philly Fed. In Canada, Retail Sales are due.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 21:
The US Dollar rose on Wednesday, supported by US economic data and a slight deterioration in market sentiment. The Santa Claus rally took a pause, with Wall Street’s main indexes about to end a five-day positive streak. Treasury yields reached fresh lows. The 10-year yield dropped to 3.86%, reaching the lowest level since July 27.
Data from the US on Wednesday surpassed expectations, with Existing Home Sales rising to an annual rate of 3.82 million, above the market consensus of 3.77 million, thus ending a five-month negative streak. Additionally, CB Consumer Confidence improved from 101.0 to 110.07.
Analysts at Wells Fargo on Existing Home Sales:
Although the 3.82 million unit pace of sales registered during the month is still sluggish by historical standards, November's modest uptick is the latest sign that housing activity is starting to bounce off the mat as financing costs move lower.
On Thursday, important economic reports are due, including the weekly Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed, and a new estimation of Q3 GDP growth. On Friday, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) is due.
Eurostat reported an improvement in Consumer Confidence in December. European Central Bank (ECB) officials continued to warn that interest rates need to remain at the current level for some time, contrary to market expectations of early rate cuts in 2024. EUR/USD lost ground, but held above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair is consolidating around 1.0950, showing no clear signs in the short term.
The Pound was among the worst performers after a softer-than-expected inflation reading from the UK. GBP/USD dropped towards the 20-day SMA, standing at 1.2640. The UK will report Public Borrowing data for November.
USD/JPY closed flat around 143.70, stabilizing after volatile days. The Yen remains supported by lower government bond yields.
USD/CAD hit fresh four-month lows at 1.3310 before rebounding towards 1.3350. Canada will report Retail Sales on Thursday, expected to show a 0.8% increase in October.
NZD/USD reached a five-month high slightly below 0.6300 but then turned downside, reaching 0.6250. New Zealand will report Credit Card Spending on Thursday.
Metals exhibited divergent performances. Silver rose, reaching weekly highs at $24.45 but then lost momentum, retracing to $24.15. Gold, on the other hand, declined and fell to the $2,030 support area.
(This story was corrected on December 20 at 20:41 GMT to say that the US Existing Home Sales report was released on Wednesday. A previous version of the story said it was published on Tuesday.)
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.