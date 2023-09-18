Forex Today: US Dollar Index ends nine-day positive streak on a quiet day

Share:

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its September meeting on Tuesday. Later in the day, Eurostat will release the final CPI (Consumer Price Index). Canada is scheduled to release August inflation data, while the US will report on Housing Starts and Building Permits.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 19:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a modest decline but remained above 105.00 on a calm Monday. It marked the first daily loss after nine consecutive days of gains. This correction occurred during a quiet trading session as market participants awaited central bank meetings. On Wall Street, stocks opened the week with marginal gains, while US Treasury yields remained relatively stable.

On Tuesday, housing data including Housing Starts and Building Permits will be released. The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting begins. No change in interest rates is expected, but market focus will be on the dot plot, which represents policymakers' projections of future interest rates, as well as the press conference by Fed Chair Powell.

ANZ on FOMC meeting:

We continue to see Fed policy as highly data-dependent, at the same time patient, with most officials open to further rate hikes if appropriate. Our view is the Fed is done with its tightening cycle, but risks remain that further rate hikes may be needed.

EUR/USD rose for the second consecutive day, encountering resistance at the 1.0700 area. However, the overall trend remains bearish. Eurostat will release the final reading of the Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is expected to offer no surprises. Also, they will publish the July Current Account figures.

The Pound continued to show weakness; GBP/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2400 level. It ended the day unchanged after reaching new monthly lows. Meanwhile, EUR/GBP recorded its highest daily close in a month, surpassing the 0.8600 mark. UK consumer inflation data will be released on Wednesday, and the Bank of England will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday.

USD/JPY traded in a sideways manner and recorded slight losses. The crucial resistance level to watch is around 148.00. The Bank of Japan will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday.

USD/CHF held near September highs and settled around 0.8670; it continues to look at the 0.9000 area. Switzerland will report trade data on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will hold its monetary policy meeting; a 25 basis points rate hike is expected.

The Canadian Dollar continued to outperform, causing USD/CAD to reach its lowest daily close in over a month, falling below 1.3500. The following key support level to monitor on the downside is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3460. On Tuesday, Canada is set to release the August Consumer Price Index (CPI), with expectations of an annual rate rebounding to 3.8% from 3.3%. This would signal a second consecutive acceleration in CPI.

AUD/USD maintained a sideways movement, hovering around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6420. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to release the minutes of its August policy meeting, during which policymakers decided to keep the cash rate unchanged at 4.1%.

NZD/USD climbed back above 0.5900. The pair lacks a clear direction and remains tilted towards the downside as the price remains below the 20-day SMA. The Westpac Q3 Consumer Survey is set to be released on Tuesday.