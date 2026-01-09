Forex Today: US Dollar extends weekly gains ahead of key NFP data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 9:

The US Dollar (USD) continues to outperform its rivals early Friday as investors gear up for key macroeconomic data releases. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish the employment report for December, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. Additionally, the University of Michigan (UoM) will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for January.

The USD Index continued to edge higher and closed the third consecutive day in positive territory on Thursday. The data from the US showed that the trade deficit contracted sharply to $59.1 billion in October from $78.3 billion. Additionally, the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims came in at 208,000, compared to the market expectation of 210,000. Early Thursday, the USD Index clings to modest daily gains near 99.00 and rises more than 0.5% for the week. In December, Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to rise by 60,000 and the Unemployment Rate is expected to decline to 4.5% from 4.6%.

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 0.8% in December from 0.7% in November. This print came in below the market expectation of 0.9%.

AUD/USD extended its correction from the 15-month high it set near 0.6770 earlier in the week and registered losses for two consecutive days. The pair struggles to gain traction early Friday and trades slightly below 0.6700.

EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at around 1.1650 in the European morning on Friday. The pair is down about 0.6% since Monday and stays on track to register losses for the second straight week.

Following Monday's rally, GBP/USD reversed its direction and closed in the red for three consecutive days, turning negative for the week. The pair stays below 1.3450 to begin the European session on Friday.

After a downward correction on Wedneday, Gold managed to keep its footing on Thursday and registered small daily gains. XAU/USD stays quiet early Friday and fluctuates above $4,470.

USD/JPY gathers bullish momentum and climbs toward 157.50 on Friday after closing marginally higher on Thursday.