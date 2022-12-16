Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 16:
The US Dollar benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere on Thursday and outperformed its major rivals with the US Dollar Index gaining nearly 1%. The market mood seems to have improved modestly early Friday, making it difficult for the US Dollar to build on Thursday's rally. S&P Global will release the preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI report for Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US later in the day. The final revision to November inflation figures and October Trade Balance Data will also be featured in the European economic docket.
On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) both decided to hike policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) as expected. The BOE's policy statement, however, revealed that two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rates unchanged, causing the Pound Sterling to weaken against its rivals.
Later in the session, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in the post-meeting press conference it was obvious that they should expect additional 50 bps rate increases for a "period of time." Elaborating on the matter, Lagarde noted that the information that they currently have predicates a 50 bps increase in key rates in the next two meetings. Although Lagarde's surprisingly hawkish remarks provided a boost to the Euro, the intense flight to safety during American trading hours allowed the US Dollar to preserve its strength. Early Friday, US stock index futures post modest daily gains.
EUR/USD surged to its strongest level in over six months at 1.0737 with the initial reaction to Lagarde's comments but made a sharp U-turn in the second half of the day, closing in negative territory below 1.0630. The pair holds in positive territory above 1.0650 early Friday.
ECB Quick Analysis: Hawks win major concessions, EUR/USD set to rise (assuming quiet spreads).
GBP/USD lost more than 200 pips on Thursday but managed to stage a modest rebound toward the 1.2200 area on Friday. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in November declined by 0.4% following October's increase of 0.9%. Although this reading came in worse than the market expectation for an expansion of 0.3%, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
BOE Quick Analysis: Three reasons why Sterling is set to continue suffering.
Fueled by the broad-based US Dollar strength, USD/JPY gained more than 200 pips on Thursday and climbed toward 138.00. Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.8 in early December from 49 in November. On a positive note, the Jibun Bank Services PMI climbed to 51.7 in the same period from 50.3. Nevertheless, the pair stays on the back foot in the European morning and declines toward 137.00.
The Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate by 50 bps to 1% on Thursday. Commenting on the policy outlook, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan hinted at further rate hikes by saying, "longer-end of the inflation forecast is slightly going upwards, indicates current monetary policy doesn't guarantee price stability is ensured." USD/CHF, however, shook off the bearish pressure and closed modestly higher on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase slightly above 0.9250 early Friday.
Gold price lost more than 1.5% on Thursday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying below 3.5%, XAU/USD staged a rebound and climbed above $1,780 on Friday. China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Friday that economic growth was expected to continue picking up pace following the implementation of new COVID rules. Markets await announcements following the Central Economic Work Conference.
Bitcoin turned south amid risk aversion and erased the majority of its weekly gains on Thursday. BTC/USD was last seen trading modestly higher on the day near $17,500. Ethereum fell more than 3% on Thursday but didn't have a difficult time holding above. At the time of press, ETH/USD was up nearly 1% on the day at $1,280.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered toward 1.0650 on Friday. After the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors continued to contract at an accelerating pace in December, the US Dollar came under bearish pressure.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The weaker-than-expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US caused the US Dollar to lose interest, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold climbs above $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price continued to push higher and advanced beyond $1,790. The disappointing PMI figures from the US weighed on the US Dollar and helped XAU/USD gain traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up more than 2% on the day, limiting the pair's upside.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.