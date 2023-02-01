What you need to take care of on Thursday, February 2:
The US Dollar plummeted following the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. The central bank decided to hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) as widely anticipated by market players. The statement showed that policymakers changed the wording on inflation, noting that it “has eased somewhat but remains elevated,” although there were no other relevant changes to the document. Furthermore, it noted that the Committee believes that “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate” to return inflation to 2%, hinting at more rate hikes in the docket.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell started his statement by repeating the Fed is strongly committed to reaching its 2% inflation target. He also repeated that job gains have been robust, and the unemployment rate has remained low. However, he later added that, for the first time, “we can declare that a deflationary process has begun.” On the appropriate restrictive level, Powell said that a couple more rate hikes are needed to reach it. Finally, he ended up admitting that rate cuts could take place this year “if inflation comes down much faster.” Following the event, the US Fed Terminal Rate fell to under 4.9%, while the end-2023 Fed Funds Rate fell below 4.4%, as markets are still pricing in rate cuts for this year.
European inflation eased more than anticipated in January, according to preliminary estimates. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose at an annualized pace of 8.6%. The news helped EUR/USD to overcome the 1.0900 threshold ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement, with the pair ending the American session near a multi-month high of 1.1000 afterwards. The European Central Bank will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair struggled throughout the day to extend gains beyond 1.2300, as investors await the Bank of England monetary policy decision. The BoE is set to raise rates by another 50 basis points, while market players will be looking for clues about an easy pace of tightening from March on. It settled at 1.2370, up on the broad US Dollar weakness.
Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the positive tone of Wall Street, with AUD/USD hovering around 0.7140 and USD/CAD down to 1.3280. Finally, USD/JPY trades at around 128.90.
Spot gold soared and currently hovers at around $1,950 a troy ounce.
Crude oil prices edged lower as the OPEC+ meeting began, with no production changes on the agenda. A build in US inventories as reported by EIA also weighed on crude prices, as US stockpiles were up by 4.14 million in the week ended January 27. At the time being, WTI trades at around $76.90 a barrel.
Fed remains hawkish with 25 bps hike, how will Bitcoin price react?
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 10-month high near 1.1000 post Fed showdown, ECB in focus
EUR/USD bulls cheer the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) acceptance of easing price pressure, as well as Chairman Jerome Powell’s readiness for rate cuts if needed, by rising the most since November 2022 to poke the highest levels in 10 months, making rounds to 1.0990 at the latest.
GBP/USD soars to near 1.2400 as Fed stretches interest rates in line with estimates
The GBP/USD pair has displayed a juggernaut rally to near the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the late New York session. The Cable has been infused with an adrenaline rush after the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell met expectations.
Gold price jumps on dovish Federal Reserve tilt.
Gold price shot higher to a fresh bull cycle high on the back of the Federal Reserve's dovish tilt that markets have priced in, smelling a 'Fed-pivot' around the corner, bullish for the Gold price.
Dogecoin down 4% but potential for a rally remains strong
Dogecoin price witnessed an influx of volatility in the last two days. Despite the recent sell-off, there are factors within the technical suggesting DOGE could rally higher.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message Premium
The European Central Bank (ECB) is starting its two-day meeting that, at least according to what President Christine Lagarde hinted beforehand, will end up with the announcement of a 50 bps hike of all key interest rates. Financial markets have fully priced in the move, which means the focus will turn to whatever Lagarde and co have on the docket for future meetings.