Forex Today: US Dollar awaits key data, Japanese Yen holds near multi-decade lows

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 27:
The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovers slightly after falling to its weakest level since 1986 against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday. The European Commission will release consumer and business sentiment data in the European session. The US economic docket will feature the final revision to the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales data for May. Later in the day, market focus will shift to the first US Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.43%
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|0.42%
|0.35%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.48%
|0.05%
|-0.34%
|0.47%
|0.43%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|0.36%
|-0.03%
|-0.42%
|0.39%
|0.35%
|JPY
|-0.43%
|-0.48%
|-0.36%
|-0.41%
|-0.75%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|-0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|0.41%
|-0.36%
|0.42%
|0.38%
|AUD
|0.37%
|0.34%
|0.42%
|0.75%
|0.36%
|0.81%
|0.77%
|NZD
|-0.42%
|-0.47%
|-0.39%
|-0.05%
|-0.42%
|-0.81%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|-0.35%
|-0.43%
|-0.35%
|0.07%
|-0.38%
|-0.77%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Following the subdued action seen earlier in the week, USD/JPY gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since 1986 above 160.80 on Wednesday. Verbal intervention from Japanese government officials helped the JPY stage a rebound early Thursday, allowing USD/JPY to retreat back below 160.50. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki both refrained from commenting on foreign exchange levels but said that they are watching the action in currency markets with a sense of urgency and reiterated that they are prepared to take necessary actions. Meanwhile, the data from Japan showed earlier in the day that Retail Trade grew 3% on a yearly basis in May, surpassing the market expectation and April's growth of 2%.
The USD Index climbed to its highest level since early May above 106.00 on Wednesday. The index stays in a consolidation phase and fluctuates slightly below this level in the European morning on Thursday. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in negative territory, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% after rising nearly 2% on Wednesday.
EUR/USD registered losses for the second straight day on Wednesday. Early Thursday, the pair rebounds modestly but remains slightly below 1.0700.
GBP/USD extended its slide amid renewed USD strength and lost 0.5% on Wednesday. The pair edges higher toward 1.2650 to start the European session on Thursday.
Pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields, Gold dropped to its lowest level in over two weeks below $2,300 on Wednesday. XAU/USD stages a correction and trades at around $2,300 in the European morning.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0700 as US Dollar loses ground
EUR/USD recovers to test 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar selling in tandem with the USD/JPY retreat lends support to the pair. The pair's upside, however, appears capped amid EU political jitters. US data is next in focus.
USD/JPY holds pullback near 160.50, Japanese intervention risks loom
USD/JPY holds the pullback near 160.50 in European trading on Thursday, eroding a part of Wednesday's upsurge. The pair is dragged down by broad risk aversion and Japanese verbal intervention, supporting the Japanese Yen. The focus now is on potential FX intervention and US data.
Gold price consolidates the downside as focus shifts to US PCE inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds near two-week lows, strugging to register any meaningful recovery while trading around the $2,300 mark in the European session on Thursday.
Solana price poised for a 10% rally
Solana price breaks out of the descending channel pattern, signaling a bullish move. Sideline buyers can accumulate SOL at the trendline retest level of around $132.34. A daily candlestick close below $122.00 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Indices fall back as inflation worries return
Higher inflation in Australia has not helped matters, and raises the uncomfortable prospect that major bugbear of the past two years is set to make an unwelcome return, leading to rate hikes once again.