Forex Today: Upbeat mood as China halts yuan decline, Saudis want to halt oil slide

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 8th:
- The market mood has been improving after China fixed its yuan above 7.00 for USD/CNY – but stronger than expected for the Chinese currency – restraining market forces. China's trade balance surplus beat expectations with a significant rise in exports – perhaps a preparation for new tariffs.
- USD/JPY has stabilized above 106, and commodity currencies are rising. US 10-yields are have stabilized above 1.70% after dipping below 1.60% on Wednesday.
- Fed official Charles Evans has said that economic headwinds mean cutting rates further could be reasonable. He is a known dove. President Donald Trump has repeated his calls for the Fed to do more.
- New Zealand: RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr repeated his stance that interest rates may turn negative.
- Australia: After the RBA left the interest rate unchanged, the focus shifts to a speech by Governor Phillip Lowe and the release of the bank's Statement of Monetary Policy (SOMP) early on Friday where further monetary stimulus may be hinted at.
- UK politics: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the EU's stance makes reaching a deal hard. His words continue the blame game around Brexit.
- Italy: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini threatens to abandon the coalition government and trigger new elections in the euro zone's third-largest economy. He also aims to break the EU's budget rules.
- Oil prices have found some support after Saudi officials have reportedly called other oil-producing countries and suggested options to halt the drop in prices that was part of this week's sell-off.
- Gold is holding its ground around $1,500, the highest since 2013.
- Cryptocurrencies are consolidating with Bitcoin hovering below $12,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
