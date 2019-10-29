Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 29:
- Trade: US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.
- Brexit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted that Brexit will not happen on October 31. The EU is set to formalize the extension to January 31, 2020. The PM has failed in his latest attempt to call elections but is set to succeed by using a different legal route. Together with the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP), parliament is expected to promote a bill that will allow a poll on December 9 or December 12. Labour is reluctant to support the accord due to poor polling numbers and its fear that a no-deal Brexit is still on the cards. GBP/USD is awaiting developments around 1.2850.
- Bitcoin has been retreating from the highs after China issued a warning about blockchain. BTC/USD is still trading around $9,400.
- Japan: Inflation figures for the Tokyo region have shown weakness. The Bank of Japan announced its decision early on Thursday.
- Europe: Outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated his call on governments to do more in a ceremony where he passed the baton to successor Christine Lagarde.
- Fed: Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday. The Fed is set to cut rates but signal a pause is coming.
- Data: The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge for October stands out today. Consumers have been leading the economy. See US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: The FOMC is watching the consumer
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds around 1.2850 as Johnson will try approving elections again
GBP/UDS is trading around 1.2850, steady. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.
Gold: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a failed breakout in the previous two trading days. The yellow metal closed at $1,504 on Friday, confirming an upside break of a falling channel, represented by Sept. 4 and Sept. 24 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning
US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.