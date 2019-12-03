Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 3:
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted. Earlier, the president tweeted his intention to slap duties on Brazil and Argentina, which are selling soya beans to China.
US-Sino relations: Beijing is contemplating preparing a list of "unreliable entities" that would suffer sanctions. That comes in response to American sanctions on human rights abuses in Xinjiang. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the agreement with China is being written, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to slap new levies on China if no deal is reached.
The US dollar is consolidating its losses, caused mostly by ISM's weak Purchasing Managers' Index figures for the manufacturing sector. The score of 48.1 reflects ongoing contraction and triggered fears about the global economy.
AUD/USD has extended its gains after the Reserve Bank of Australia painted a more optimistic picture of the global economy and seems hesitant regarding cutting interest rates.
EUR/USD is holding onto its advance on Monday. Christine Lagarde, the new President of the European Central Bank, said that the bank's review of its monetary policy will include considering the climate, and will also view inflation as symmetrical. The euro was supported as she did not offer dovish views. Several ECB members will speak later today.
GBP/USD has been a relative laggard, as the election campaign rages on. Labour has narrowed the gap with the Conservatives, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party is still on course to a victory. Trump's visit to the UK for the NATO summit is at the center of the agenda.
Cryptocurrencies have stabilized with Bitcoin trading around $7,300.
More US-China trade situation has the power to upset all markets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holds onto gains amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been consolidating Monday's gains above 1.1050. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid election speculation, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, holding onto modest gains. Opinion polls have shown a solid, yet narrowing lead for the Conservatives as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI is awaited.
Forex Today: Trump's tariffs weigh on USD before meeting Boris, AUD surges, EUR rising
Global markets are concerned by President Donald Trump's intention to slap tariffs on French products, worth $2.4 billion, in response to France's digital tax. Other European may also be targeted.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.