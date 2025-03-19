Forex Today: The UK docket takes centre stage with the BoE and jobs report

The Greenback managed to regain some balance and set aside three consecutive daily pullbacks after the Fed maintained its interest rates at its meeting, as widely anticipated.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 20:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) regain some buying traction and bounced off the area of multi-month lows despite a post-Fed pullback in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due, seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Existing Home Sales, and the CB Leading Index.
EUR/USD retreated markedly and returned to the sub-1.0900 region in response to the improved sentiment around the Greenback. Producer Prices in Germany will be released along with the Construction Output in the broader euro area. In addition, the ECB’s Lagarde and Lane are due to speak.
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure and retested the area of two-day lows near 1.2960, just to bounce afterwards. A very interesting UK calendar will see the BoE’s interest rate decision, seconded by the release of the labour market report and the CBI Industrial Trends Orders.
USD/JPY gave away the initial move past 150.00 and retreated to the 148.80 zone following the Fed’s decision. Next on tap on the Japanese calendar will be the release of the Inflation Rate and weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures.
AUD/USD kept the offered stance in place and dropped to the low-0.6300s, approaching three-day lows at the same time. The Australian labour market report will be the sole release in Oz.
WTI prices advanced modestly above the $67.00 mark per barrel amid traders’ assessment of the ongoing US trade policy as well as geopolitical news from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Gold prices advanced to a record peak past the $3,050 mark per troy ounce after the Fed hinted at two rate cuts this year and US yields receded across the board. Silver prices faced some downside pressure after climbing to yearly peaks past the $34.00 mark per ounce in the previous day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces the next up barrier around 0.6400
AUD/USD extended its decline from Tuesday, slipping to two-day lows around 0.6320 on the back of the US Dollar’s rebound, all ahead of the release of the Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD: Further advances remain in the pipeline
EUR/USD came under pressure in response to the marked bounce in the US Dollar, reversing three daily gains in a row after the Federal Reserve left the door open to two rate cuts this year.
Gold remains slightly bid above $3,030 post-Fed
Gold prices have shown little reaction following the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, with the metal hovering near the $3,030 mark per troy ounce.
Bitcoin blunders or breakthrough? – Wave-C’s final leg unfolding
In our last update as of 7th Feb 2025, Bitcoin struggled to hold 100K, staying in the 94K–100K range for most of February 2025 as shown in the yellow box—except for a sharp breakdown in the final week.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.