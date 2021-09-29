What you need to know on Thursday, September 30:
The American dollar kept strengthening on the back of growth-related concerns and speculation the US Federal Reserve will soon start trimming its massive stimulus programs. US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell repeated his statement before Congress. As he did yesterday, Powell noted that the Central Bank is quite close to achieving its goals on employment, which will allow policymakers to start retrieving financial support. He reiterated that inflation spikes are mostly due to supply constraints meeting very strong demand and that he expects it to be temporal. If inflation remains too high for too long, the Fed would respond.
The EUR/USD pair fell sub-1.1600, to trade at its lowest in over the year. GBP/USD also fell to a fresh 2021 low of 1.3411, holding nearby as the day came to an end, with the pound affected by the fuel crisis.
US Treasury yields reached fresh multi-month highs ahead of the opening, following the poor performance of Asian equities. The yield on the 10-year note hit 1.56% to finally stabilize around 1.54%. The USD/JPY pair currently trades around the 112.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, news indicated that Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property giant, missed a coupon payment of $45.2 million after reportedly missing another payment last week. The company has a 30-day grace period for each payment, so it could become a problem if the situation continues in the upcoming weeks.
Commodity-linked currencies were also under strong selling pressure. AUD/USD stands near its daily low, around 0.7170, while USDCAD hovers in the 1.2750 price zone.
Gold fell to $1,721.59 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices held ground. WTI is up a few cents, currently trading at $74.80 a barrel.
Asian indexes closed with losses, although European and American indexes posted modest intraday gains. China will release its official PMIs figures early on Thursday, which may set the tone for major pairs.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE stands to shed 30% of its value
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1600 to a fresh 2021 low
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1600 after falling to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1589 on the back of the prevalent dollar's demand. Fed chief Powell reiterated they are close to achieving their tapering threshold, while ECB's Lagarde is in no rush to take action.
GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.
Gold poised to challenge the 1,700 threshold
Federal Reserve tapering chances backing dollar’s demand. Market participants are still concerned by bottlenecks and supply shortages. XAU/USD at fresh one-month lows and poised to extend its slump.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?