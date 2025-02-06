Forex Today: Tariffs and NFP should keep markets cautious

The US Dollar regain some composure and partially reversed the weekly correction ahead of the release of the key US labour market report and amid persistent uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policies.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 7:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to reclaim some ground lost helped by a mild bounce in US yields and a hiccup in the risk-linked universe. The January Nonfarm Payrolls will be the salient event at the end of the week, seconded by the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment, and Wholesale Inventories.
EUR/USD saw its upside momentum somewhat curtailed, retreating to the mid-1.0300s on the back of the better tone in the US Dollar. Germany’s Balance of Trade results will be released along with the speech by the ECB’s De Guindos.
GBP/USD tumbled to three-day lows and revisited the 1.2360 region on the back of the BoE’s rate cut and USD buying. The BBA’s Mortgage Rate, the Halifax House Price Index and the speech by the BoE’s Pill are all due across the Channel.
USD/JPY kept its decline well in place, retesting two-month lows in the 151.80 region on the back of intense buying interest around the Japanese yen. Household Spending figures, and the advanced Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index will be published.
AUD/USD’s weekly recovery came short of the 0.6300 hurdle, sparking a corrective decline on Thursday on the back of the widespread gains in the US Dollar.
Further weakness saw prices of the American WTI approach the key contention zone around $70.00 per barrel, or fresh five-week lows.
Gold prices halted their five-day bullish move on Thursday, coming under fresh selling pressure a day after hitting an all-time peak past the $2,880 mark per ounce troy. Silver prices followed suit, dropping markedly to the sub-$32.00 mark per ounce.
AUD/USD remains focused on 0.6300 and beyond
AUD/USD managed to regain traction after an earlier pullback to the mid-0.6200s on Thursday, maintaining its attention on the key resistance zone around the 0.6300 mark ahead of key US NFP data on Friday.
EUR/USD: Further recovery now looks at US NFP
A mild uptick in the US Dollar sparked a corrective move in the risk complex, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.0350 zone amid steady prudence ahead of the publication of US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Gold correcting overbought conditions
Gold keeps its inconclusive price action below the $2,870 region per ounce troy on Thursday against the backdrop of a marked recovery in the Greenback and a mild rebound in US yields across the curve. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's key US jobs data.
XRP could rally 18% amidst changes at the SEC and bullish on-chain metrics
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has scaled back its unit of lawyers and staff members dedicated to crypto enforcement action.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
