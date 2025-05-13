Forex Today: Tariff developments and inflation in Germany come to the fore

The US Dollar gave back a big chunk of Monday’s strong gains on Tuesday, as markets weighed the implications of the latest US-China trade deal, easing inflationary pressures, and growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in the third quarter.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 14:
The Dollar Index (DXY) lost the grip and retreated to the 101.00 region on Tuesday on the back of the improved sentiment around the risk-linked universe. The MBA Mortgage Applications will come next, seconded by the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories.
EUR/USD bounced off multi-week lows, reclaiming the 1.1180 zone amid renewed weakness in the Greenback. Germany’s final Inflation Rate is due on May 14.
GBP/USD gathered steam and rebounded markedly just above the 1.3300 hurdle in tandem with the generalised better tone in the riskier assets. Next of note on the UK docket will be the release of the preliminary Q1 GDP Growth Rate, followed by Business Investment, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and Labour Productivity.
USD/JPY came under renewed selling pressure after hitting seven-week peaks around 148.60 in the previous day, slipping back to the vicinity of 147.40 on Tuesday. Next on tap on the domestic calendar will be the publication of Producer Prices.
AUD/USD managed to set aside Monday’s deep sell-off, surpassing once again the key 0.6400 barrier and its 200-day SMA. Home Loans, Investment Lending for Homes, and the Wage Price Index are all due in Oz.
Prices of WTI rose for the fourth day in a row, approaching the $64.00 mark per barrel as the positive mood prevailed among traders following the US-China deal, while increasing supplies limited the commodity’s upside potential.
Gold prices navigated a narrow range around the $3,240 zone per troy ounce amid the upbeat sentiment on the trade front and renewed selling pressure hitting the US Dollar. Prices of the ounce of Silver failed to extend the initial bull run north of the $33.20 zone, receding to nearly $32.50 as the day progressed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bullish outlook above 0.6460
AUD/USD made a sharp U-turn on Tuesday, rapidly leaving behind the previous day’s deep pullback and surpassing its critical 200-day SMA in the 0.6460 zone. The surpass of this key region should in turn shift the pair’s outlook to a bullish one, opening the door to the continuation of the recovery in the near term.
EUR/USD shifts its focus to 1.1200
EUR/USD quickly set aside the negative start to the week and rose markedly on Tuesday, coming in at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.1200 the figure. The pronounced bounce came on the back of the strong resurgence of the selling pressure around the US Dollar amid trade uncertainty and lower-than-expected US CPI prints.
Gold sticks to daily gains around $3,250
Gold prices pared some of their early-week losses and hovered near $3,250 on Tuesday afternoon, supported by a cautious market tone and softer-than-expected US April CPI data, which helped XAU/USD stabilise.
CryptoPunks moves to new ownership as Node Foundation acquires IP from Yuga Labs
The Infinite Node Foundation disclosed on Tuesday that it has acquired intellectual property (IP) rights for the non-fungible token (NFT) CryptoPunks collection from Yuga Labs. Through the deal, NODE seeks to provide long-term stewardship of the CryptoPunks collection and give it mainstream recognition.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.