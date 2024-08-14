Forex Today: Soft or hard landing? Upcoming US data will have a say

A persistent selling bias kept the Greenback’s price action subdued for yet another session, a view that was bolstered by further confirmation of the downward path of US inflation, as per July’s CPI data.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 15:
The USD Index (DXY) dropped to multi-day lows near 102.30 on the back of persevering US disinflationary pressures. A busy US calendar on August 15 will feature Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, the NAHB Housing Market Index and Net Long-term TIC Flows. In addition, the Fed’s Musalem and Harker are due to speak.
EUR/USD rose further and hit new 2024 tops around 1.1050 on the back of further weakness in the Greenback. There will be no data releases on the euro docket on August 15.
GBP/USD came under pressure as market participants started to pencil in around 50 bps of easing by the BoE following the UK CPI readings. The GDP Growth Rate, Balance of Trade results, Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker are all due on August 15.
USD/JPY alternated gains with losses near the 147.00 region amidst the broader consolidative range. The GDP Growth Rate takes centre stage on August 15, seconded by weekly Foreign Bond Investment, and final Industrial Production.
AUD/USD gave way some gains and set aside two consecutive daily advances aoon after hitting tops near 0.6650. The Consumer Inflation Expectations, and the publication of the jobs report are all due on August 15.
WTI prices broke below the $78.00 mark per barrel to clinch their second straight day of losses on the back of easing geopolitical jitters and demand concerns.
Prices of Gold receded to two-day lows near $2,440 per ounce troy as investors reassessed the Fed’s rate path. Silver prices retreated to four-day lows near $27.20 per ounce following the broad-based weakness in the commodity complex and Chinese concerns.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound falters around 0.6650
AUD/USD suffered the persistent weakness in the commodity complex and gave away part of the weekly robust advance to as high as the 0.6650 zone, or multi-day highs, on Wednesday.
EUR/USD reaches new 2024 highs well past 1.1000
EUR/USD advanced modestly and looked to consolidate the recent breakout of the key 1.1000 barrier, reaching new yearly peaks around 1.1050 following the vacillating price action around the Greenback post-US CPI.
Gold retreats sharply as investors seek high-yielding assets
Gold remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below $2,460 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Although the US Dollar stays on the back foot after the July CPI data, XAU/USD finds it difficult to push higher as sentiment turns mixed.
PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings
PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.
Rebound in risk appetite takes a breather
US inflation failed to provoke much volatility this afternoon, while oil prices have fallen back from their recent highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.