TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: SNB rate decision, US Jobless Claims report in the spotlight

Forex Today: SNB rate decision, US Jobless Claims report in the spotlight
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 11:

The US Dollar (USD) recovers from earlier losses against its six major currency rivals after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected rate cut and signaled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%0.13%0.08%0.16%0.68%0.38%-0.06%
EUR-0.05%0.08%0.02%0.11%0.63%0.33%-0.11%
GBP-0.13%-0.08%-0.04%0.03%0.55%0.25%-0.19%
JPY-0.08%-0.02%0.04%0.09%0.61%0.29%-0.12%
CAD-0.16%-0.11%-0.03%-0.09%0.53%0.20%-0.22%
AUD-0.68%-0.63%-0.55%-0.61%-0.53%-0.30%-0.73%
NZD-0.38%-0.33%-0.25%-0.29%-0.20%0.30%-0.44%
CHF0.06%0.11%0.19%0.12%0.22%0.73%0.44%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-3 on Wednesday to lower the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the US central bank is now "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves" and noted that a future rate hike is not a base-case scenario. Fed officials signaled they expect to lower rates just once next year.

Traders brace for the release of the US Balance of Trade, followed by the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Wholesale Inventories reports, which will be published in the North American session on Thursday. Analysts estimate the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 220,000, compared to 191,000 in the previous reading.

Related news

Earlier in the Asian session on Thursday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the country’s Unemployment Rate was 4.3% in November, remaining steady from the previous month. The figure came in below the market consensus of 4.4%. Furthermore, the Australian Employment Change arrived at -21.3K in November from 41.1K in October (revised from 42.2K), compared with the forecast of 20K.

AUD/USD faces some selling pressure following the release of mixed Australian jobs data and currently trades below mid-0.6600s

USD/JPY trades on a stronger note above 156.00, bolstered by renewed USD demand. Earlier on Thursday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the government will closely monitor the impact on the Japanese economy of US financial conditions following the Fed rate cut.

USD/CHF holds steady around 0.8000. Traders await the Swiss National Bank (SNB) interest rate decision, which is likely to continue its current zero interest rate policy at its December meeting. 

USD/CAD remains on the defensive above 1.3800. The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its key interest rate at 2.25% on Wednesday on the back of encouraging third-quarter data. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the current rate is at "about the right level" to keep inflation near the 2% target and support the economy through its structural transition.

EUR/USD loses traction to below 1.1700 after hitting an eight-week high in Thursday’s early Asian session. 

GBP/USD softens after coming close to testing the 1.3400 barrier earlier. On Tuesday, BoE Deputy Governors Clare Lombardelli and Dave Ramsden supported a moderate monetary easing cycle, saying that risks to inflation are still on the upside.

Gold attracts some sellers around $4,200 heading into the European session. Silver corrects to near $62.00 after reaching an all-time high of $62.89 earlier in the Asian trading hours. 

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD is trading in a range around 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair's upside remains capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline, led by the less hawkish Fed outcome. Markets await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for further trading incentives. 

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday, pressured by a modest US Dollar upswing. Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report due later in the day. 

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid modest USD bounce; dovish Fed limits further decline

Gold sticks to intraday losses amid modest USD bounce; dovish Fed limits further decline

Gold touches a fresh daily low during the early European session, though it lacks follow-through and rebounds slightly from the $4,200 neighborhood. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the previous day's post-FOMC slump to its lowest level since October 24.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers