Forex Today: SNB rate decision, US Jobless Claims report in the spotlight

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 11:

The US Dollar (USD) recovers from earlier losses against its six major currency rivals after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected rate cut and signaled that it may leave rates unchanged in the coming months.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.13% 0.08% 0.16% 0.68% 0.38% -0.06% EUR -0.05% 0.08% 0.02% 0.11% 0.63% 0.33% -0.11% GBP -0.13% -0.08% -0.04% 0.03% 0.55% 0.25% -0.19% JPY -0.08% -0.02% 0.04% 0.09% 0.61% 0.29% -0.12% CAD -0.16% -0.11% -0.03% -0.09% 0.53% 0.20% -0.22% AUD -0.68% -0.63% -0.55% -0.61% -0.53% -0.30% -0.73% NZD -0.38% -0.33% -0.25% -0.29% -0.20% 0.30% -0.44% CHF 0.06% 0.11% 0.19% 0.12% 0.22% 0.73% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-3 on Wednesday to lower the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the US central bank is now "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves" and noted that a future rate hike is not a base-case scenario. Fed officials signaled they expect to lower rates just once next year.



Traders brace for the release of the US Balance of Trade, followed by the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Wholesale Inventories reports, which will be published in the North American session on Thursday. Analysts estimate the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 220,000, compared to 191,000 in the previous reading.