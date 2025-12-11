Australia’s Unemployment Rate steadied at 4.3% in November, according to the official data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday. The figure came in below the market consensus of 4.4%.

Furthermore, the Australian Employment Change arrived at -21.3K in November from 41.1K in October (revised from 42.2K), compared with the consensus forecast of 20K.

The participation rate in Australia decreased to 66.7% in November, compared to 66.9% in October (revised from 67%). Meanwhile, Full-Time Employment decreased by 56.5K in the same period from a rise of 53.6K in the previous reading (revised from 55.3K). The Part-Time Employment increased by 35.2K in November versus a decline of 12.5K prior. (revised from -13.1K)

Sean Crick, ABS head of labour statistics, said with the key highlights noted below

Both the number of unemployed and employed people fell in November, by 2,000 and by 21,000 respectively.



Full-time employment fell by 57,000 people, with males falling by 40,000 and females by 16,000 people.



The employment-to-population ratio fell by 0.2 percentage points to 63.8 per cent this month.

Market reaction to the Australia’s employment data

The Australian Dollar (AUD) attracts some sellers following the employment data. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.26% lower on the day to trade at 0.6662.

AUD/USD 15-min chart

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.28% 0.28% -1.14% -0.98% -0.73% -0.05% EUR 0.29% 0.00% 0.55% -0.87% -0.69% -0.44% 0.24% GBP 0.28% -0.01% 0.58% -0.86% -0.70% -0.45% 0.23% JPY -0.28% -0.55% -0.58% -1.42% -1.26% -1.04% -0.33% CAD 1.14% 0.87% 0.86% 1.42% 0.17% 0.42% 1.09% AUD 0.98% 0.69% 0.70% 1.26% -0.17% 0.25% 0.94% NZD 0.73% 0.44% 0.45% 1.04% -0.42% -0.25% 0.68% CHF 0.05% -0.24% -0.23% 0.33% -1.09% -0.94% -0.68% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).