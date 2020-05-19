Forex Today: Sentiment deteriorates, dollar remains pressured

What you need to know on Wednesday, May 20th:
The American currency remained pressured against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.0975, although it finished the day unchanged at around 1.0920, with the greenback recovering some ground amid Wall Street accelerating its slump ahead of the close.
The French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European Union recovery fund proposed by Germany and France, probably will not be available until 2021, deteriorating the positive sentiment that led the way on Monday.
The GBP/USD pair flirted with 1.23 and finished the day at 1.2250. In the UK, people filing for unemployment surged to 856.5K in April, much worse than the 150K expected, while the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March unexpectedly fell to 3.9% from 4.0%. The kingdom also announced a new post-Brexit tariffs regime, expected to come into effect from January 2021. The plan includes cutting some tariffs on imports to near zero but will maintain a 10% levies on cars, agricultural products and the ceramics industry.
The USD/JPY reached 108.08 as the Bank of Japan called for an unscheduled monetary policy meeting on May 22, meant to discuss new measures to support small and medium business. It retreated to 107.70 as equities turn south in the American afternoon.
Gold prices were higher nearing $1,750 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices remain stable, with WTI ending the day around $31.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – American Wrap 19 May
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920
The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.
GBP/USD extends daily gains, flirts with 1.2300
The Sterling continues to strengthen against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
WTI holding in bullish yet dubious territories in the $30's
The price of a barrel of oil is currently trading at $31.58 having travelled between a range of $31.15 and $32.89, -1.89% at the time of writing. The risk-on sentiment is fading as we progress through the week although that is not to say the fundamentals are not favourable for oil in the near term.