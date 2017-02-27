Forex Today: Scottish referendum fears spook Asia, US data – Up next

Risk-off sentiment emerged the main underlying theme in Asia this Monday, underpinning the demand for safe-havens amid weekend’s reports of the UK PM May and Nicola Sturgeon preparing to call in a new Scotland independence referendum in March. As a result, the pound suffered the most in Asia.

Contrarily, the Aussie was the biggest gainer amid a jump in the companies ‘operating profits data. The Asian session also witnessed re-emergence of BOJ bond-buying and a treasury yields rebound, both of which rescued USD/JPY from below 112 handle.

In the day ahead, we have a light EUR calendar, with the only Spanish CPI data and nothing from the UK docket. Instead, the US session is expected to be more eventful, as the crucial durable goods data is on the cards, followed by the pending home sales data. Apart from the data, FOMC member Kaplan’s speech will also take center-stage later today.

Main topics in Asia

Prepare for new Scottish independence vote

With respect to Brexit and the implications for Scotland and Britain, Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May have been reported by the Times that …

Brexit: UK's PM May to announce end of free movement

In respect to Brexit developments and news, Prime Minister, Thersa May, will announce the end of free movement for new EU migrants when she Brexit negotiations get underway formally.

Australia Company Gross Operating Profits (QoQ)

Australia Company Gross Operating Profits (QoQ) came in at 20.1%, above expectations (8%) in 4Q

Trump to sign new travel order on Wednesday - AP

The Associated Press (AP) quotes a senior administration official, noting that the US President Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order on Wednesday.

Key focus for the week ahead

Market movers for the week ahead – Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR at Rabobank, lists down the key market moving events and economic releases for the week ahead.

EUR: French elections in the spotlight - Nomura

In view of the analysts at Nomura, the market has turned its head towards the French elections, which has weighed upon the euro and other European currencies.

Trump set to ask for a sharp increases in military spending - NY Times

According to a report by the NY Times, Trump is set to ask for a sharp increases in military spending, four unnamed senior administration officials said.

Trump will be in focus this week - ANZ

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress this week.