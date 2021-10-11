What you need to know on Tuesday, October 12:
The week kick-started in slow motion with market participants looking for fresh catalysts. Generally speaking, concerns persisted as worrisome headlines came from China putting a cap to Friday stocks’ rally. Once again, Evergrande skipped a foreign dividend payment, while another local giant, developer Sinic Holdings, said it would likely default on its 2021 bonds, as it does not have enough financial resources to the make payments by their maturity date.
Wall Street seesawed between gains and losses, ending the day in the red. Earnings season kicked in with big banks reporting this week. The US bond market was closed, as the US celebrated Columbus Day.
The American dollar benefited from risk-off at the end of the day, although the AUD/USD pair retained its early gains, as higher copper prices underpinned the aussie. USD/CAD ended the day unchanged at around 1.2480, while the best performer was USD/JPY up to 113.40, its highest since 2018.
The EUR/USD pair ended the day with modest losses in the 1.1550 price zone, while GBP/USD finished the day just below the 1.3600 threshold.
Oil prices kept rallying to multi-year highs, with WTI settling at $ 80.50 a barrel. Gold ticked lower, closing the day at $1,754 a troy ounce.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP to outperform BTC and ETH
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold on pause, but sellers outpace buyers
Gold prices have returned to pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls report levels. US macroeconomic data will likely take centre stage this week. XAU/USD is at risk of falling sharply, 1,748.05 is the immediate support level.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu breaks out, targets $0.000045
Shiba Inu price consolidates, digests the prior week's rally, and continues to breakout higher. Likelihood of a deeper retracement to increase if buying interest declines. The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.
'Xi Thought' and its impact on the corporate West
The Wall Street Journal has reported that ''Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.''