Forex Today: Risk aversion fuels Dollar's rally, inflations data on focus

During the Asian session, Australia will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index, and Japan the Leading Economic Index. The Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of its recent meeting. Later in the day, the US will release the Durable Goods Orders report.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 27:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continued its upward trend for the third consecutive day. The rise was primarily driven by risk aversion, resulting in the index posting its highest daily close since November of the previous year, surpassing 106.10.
Despite the negative sentiment, US Treasury yields were not pushed lower, with the 10-year yield remaining around 4.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones declined by 1.15% and the Nasdaq dropped by 1.54%.
US economic data released on Tuesday showed a deterioration in consumer sentiment and a larger-than-expected decline in New Home Sales. On Wednesday, upcoming US data includes the Durable Goods Orders report, while the focus is on consumer inflation figures to be released on Friday.
The deterioration in market sentiment has added fuel to the Dollar's rally, but a correction is overdue, particularly for the Euro and the Pound.
Analysts at Wells Fargo on Consumer Confidence:
Soft confidence in recent years has not always translated into spending declines partly because consumers were flush with cash and had easy access to affordable credit. But with savings running dry and credit now scarce and costlier, the biggest monthly decline in consumer confidence since 2020 could be more impactful on actual spending.
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.0600 and hit a fresh monthly low near 1.0560. The bias remains to the downside, with no signs of a correction and technical indicators showing oversold readings. The German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey is due on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank (ECB) will release monetary base indicators.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2200, looking for a new support level. Despite oversold conditions, the path of least resistance remains to the downside. EUR/GBP rose to 0.8700.
USD/CHF surged above 0.9150, reaching its highest level since April. The Swiss Franc also lost ground against the Euro. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) will release the Q3 Quarterly Bulletin.
USD/JPY rose above 149.00 as the divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues, and investors appear to have no fears of intervention from Japanese authorities. Japan will release the Leading Economic Index, and the Bank of Japan will publish meeting minutes.
AUD/USD was impacted by negative sentiment and declining commodity prices, causing it to slide below 0.6400 and approach the September lows at 0.6355. The August Monthly Consumer Price Index is due on Wednesday, with a rebound in the annual rate expected from 4.9% to 5.2%.
USD/CAD rose to weekly highs above 1.3500 but remained below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (1.3540). A daily close well below 1.3450 would indicate further weakness ahead.
Gold accelerated its downside momentum, hitting levels below $1,900 for the first time in a month. The yellow metal remains under pressure as US yields stay elevated. Silver also experienced a significant drop below $23.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.