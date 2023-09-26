Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunged towards $1900, on Fed’s holding rates higher as US yields soar

- Gold prices tumble as high US bond yields, and a strengthening US Dollar create a challenging environment for the precious metal.
- The US 10-year TIPS yield, indicative of real yields, has reached fourteen-year highs at 2.236%, last seen in July 2009, further pressuring gold prices.
- Speculations of the Federal Reserve maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period continue negatively impacting Gold.
Gold price tumbled towards $1900 on Tuesday, weighed by high US bond yields underpinning the Greenback (USD) as traders brace for the Fed’s mantra that would keep rates “higher for longer.” Therefore, XAU/USD is falling after hitting a daily high of $1916.89 and is trading at $1901.16, down 0.76%.
Gold prices face downward pressure as traders anticipate prolonged high-interest rates, with XAU/USD trading at $1901.16, marking a 0.76% decline
Wall Street is trading in red territory, while US bond yields advance. One of the main drivers of Gold weakness is the US 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) yield, a proxy for real yields, which rose to new fourteen-year highs at 2.236%, a level last seen in July 2009. At the same time, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of six currencies against the US Dollar, climbs to 106.17, up 0.21%, after hitting a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 106.20.
Last week’s Fed's decision to hold rates unchanged but upward revising interest rates in the United States (US) in 2024 from 4.6% to 5.1% caught off guard traders, expecting rate cuts by the Fed at around July of next year. Hence, as they scramble through the doors, they are beginning to price in a scenario of higher rates, as could be seen by the financial markets’ reaction.
Additionally, although Fed officials stressed that patience is required, the majority is ready to raise rates again, as inflation, per the latest report, increased to 3.7%, as shown by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It should be said the recent rally in oil prices, could pave the way for another inflation spiral, as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading near the $90,00 per barrel mark.
Data-wise, the Conference Board (CB) reported that consumer Confidence reached a four-month low, as the index declined to 103 from 108.7 in August, and below estimates of 105.5. The decline is attributed to a deteriorating economic outlook for the overall economy.
Earlier, housing data was revealed, as August’s Building Permits in the US increased from July's 1.443 million to 1.541 million, indicating continued growth in construction. However, the housing market shows signs of weakness as New Home Sales plummeted by -8.7% compared to the 8% increase in July. The decline is mainly due to higher mortgage rates, as the Federal Reserve embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle that witnessed interest rates hit the 5.25%-5.505 area.
Ahead of the week, the US economic docket would feature the release of Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, the Fed’s inflation gauge, and the core PCE alongside Fed speakers.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart portrays the yellow metal is set to extend its losses though pending to pierce below the $1900 figure, which could open the door to test August 21, the last cycle low at $1884.89, before extending its losses towards the next support seen in March 8 daily low of $1809.48. Conversely, if XAU/USD stands above $1900, that could open the door to reclaiming September’s 20 high at $1947.39.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1900.39
|Today Daily Change
|-15.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1915.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1925.75
|Daily SMA50
|1929.25
|Daily SMA100
|1941.21
|Daily SMA200
|1926.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1927.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1915.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1947.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|1913.95
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1919.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1907.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1923.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1931.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1935.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.