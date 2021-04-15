Forex Today: Risk appetite maintains the pressure on the dollar

What you need to know on Friday, April 16:

The greenback remained under selling pressure, with most major rivals extending modestly their weekly advances against the American dollar. However, neither EUR/USD surpassed 1.2000, nor GBP/USD was able to regain the 1.3800 threshold.

The Australian dollar was the best performer, while the Canadian dollar was the worst, the latter closing the day in the red against the US dollar.

Upbeat US data sent Wall Street further into its records’ run, but more important, US Treasury yields were sharply down. The yield on the 10-year note Treasury fell to 1.52%, its lowest in almost two months, to later settle at 1.55%.

US March Retail Sales sharply recovered, printing at 9.8%, much better than the 6.3% anticipated. Initial Jobless Claims contracted to 683K in the week ended April 9, also beating expectations, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 50.2 in April. Finally, March Industrial Production printed at 1.4%, while Capacity Utilization in the same month printed at 74.4%.

Gold prices benefited from the dollar’s weakness, with spot surging to a fresh two-month high of $1,769.59 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices benefited from substantial gains in equities’ markets, with WTI ending the day above $ 63.00 a barrel.