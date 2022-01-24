Forex Today: PMI data to kick start the Fed week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 24:
Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses on Friday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell sharply ahead of the weekend, making it difficult for the dollar to outperform its rivals. Ahead of IHS Markit's preliminary January Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for Germany, the euro area, the UK and the US, the greenback is holding its ground with the US Dollar Index posting modest gains above 95.70. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Business SUrvey will also be featured in the US economic docket.
At the start of the week, the market mood seems to be improving. During the Asian trading hours, the People's Bank of China announced that it lowered the rate on the 14-day reverse repo by 10 basis points. Reflecting the risk-positive environment, the US stocks futures indexes are up between 0.65% and 0.85% in the early European morning. Last week, the S&P 500 fell 5.8% and registered its largest one-week drop since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed.
Following the sharp decline witnessed on Tuesday, EUR/USD moved up and down in a relatively tight range for the rest of the week and extends its sideways grind on Monday. The pair was last seen posting small daily losses below 1.1330. While speaking at the Davos World Economic Forum on Friday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde noted that they are not seeing signs of wages being bid up and noted that the euro area is not likely to face the same inflation as the US.
GBP/USD broke below the 1.3600 support area on Friday and snapped a four-week winning streak. The pair stays on the back foot slightly below 1.3550 to start the new week. Several news outlets report that civil servant Sue Gray is expected to release the findings on the "Partygate" investigations later in the week.
USD/JPY rose toward 114.00 during the Asian trading hours on Monday but seems to be having a tough time gathering momentum. In case the 10-year US T-bond yield gains traction, the pair could look to extend its rebound in the short term.
AUD/USD is trading at its lowest level in two weeks after the Commonwealth Bank's flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs fell short of analysts' estimates.
Gold stays in consolidation mode around $1,840 after rallying to its highest level in two months near $1,850 on Thursday.
Bitcoin plunged to its weakest level since July at $34,000 late Friday and failed to make a meaningful recovery over the weekend. BTC was last seen losing more than 3% on a daily basis at $35,000. Ethereum lost nearly 25% last week and continues to edge lower while trading below $2,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered above 1.1300 as pre-Fed fears propel yields, Eurozone/US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback from two-week low. Russia-Ukraine fears, Omicron updates add to the watcher’s list, weigh on prices. Preliminary readings of January PMI, inflation data can act as buffers ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3550 on UK’s political, Brexit risks ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD fades early Asian session bounce off two-week low. British covid cases ease but death toll rise, Welsh ports see 30% reduction in traffic due to Brexit. UK/US preliminary PMIs for January will direct intraday moves, Fed is the key.
Gold bulls likely to stay on the sidelines, focus remains on FOMC
Rising geopolitical tensions assisted the safe-haven gold to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse, rebounding US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations capped the upside.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. There is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead.