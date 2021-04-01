Forex Today: Nonfarm Payrolls on Good Friday

What you need to know on Friday, April 2:
The dollar edged lower against all of its major rivals, as US Treasury yields were in retreat mode. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.67% 10 basis point down from the multi-month peak achieved earlier this week.
Dollar rivals couldn’t take advantage of its broad weakness. The pound was the best performer, flirting with weekly highs in the 1.3850 region before retreating some. The Canadian dollar was also at the top against the greenback, helped in US trading hours by rising oil prices.
US President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion spending program to tackle the effects of the pandemic on economic growth, focused on infrastructure and climate change. His proposal includes raising taxes on business, a point that has already faced fierce opposition, mainly from Republicans. The plan is the first part of a likely $ 4 trillion program. On taxes, he clarified that they wouldn’t hit anyone making below $400K a year.
Crude oil prices bounced as OPEC+ reached a deal on a gradual output increase. According to sources familiar with the matter, the increases will be 350,000 bpd in May, 350,000 bpd in June and around 400,000 bpd in July. WTI settled above $ 61.00 a barrel, up from a daily low of 58.84.
Gold advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness, settling at $ 1,728 a troy ounce.
Dogecoin price spikes 30% as Elon Musk states SpaceX will put it on the moon
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five reasons why hiring is set to skyrocket, dollar may follow
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD topped 1.1780 amid easing dollar’s demand
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1779 as the American currency eased alongside yields. Still US data beat expectations, highlighting economic imbalances between the EU and the US.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD break back above 21DMA and into last week’s ranges
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have broken back to the north of the 21-day moving average, which currently resides at $1720.59, in recent trade to hit session highs above $1730, which takes the precious metal back into last week’s ranges.
Dogecoin price spikes 30% as Elon Musk states SpaceX will put it on the moon
Dogecoin has done it again, thanks to Elon Musk, who tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the actual moon in space. The tweet had a significant impact on DOGE initially, which saw a massive 30% spike within hours.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five reasons why hiring is set to skyrocket, dollar may follow
Now hiring – while it may take time to get some 9.5 million Americans back to work, many companies are looking for new workers. For currency traders, the question is how much of that is priced into the dollar? Perhaps not enough.