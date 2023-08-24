Forex Today: Mood remains upbeat ahead of US data, Jackson Hole Symposium

Share:

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 24:

Risk flows continue to drive the action in financial markets early Thursday and the US Dollar Index consolidates Wednesday's losses near 103.50. July Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus in the early American session. The annual Jackson Hole Symposium will also get underway later in the day. Although there are no scheduled speeches at the event on Thursday, central bank officials could give interviews on the sidelines.

Disappointing PMI data releases from the EU, the UK and the US caused global bond yields to turn south on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined 3% and weighed on the USD. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes rallied after the opening bell midweek, led by strong gains in technology shares. At the time of press, Nasdaq Futures were up more than 1% on the day, suggesting that the rally in tech shares are likely to continue.