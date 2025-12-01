Forex Today: Markets turn risk-averse to start December

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 1:

Financial markets adopt a cautious stance to start the week and the month of December, with US stock index futures falling between 0.5% and 1% in the European morning on Monday. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for November.

In the Asian session, the data from China showed that the RatingDog Manufacturing PMI fell into the contraction territory at 49.9 in November from 50.6 in October. This reading came in below the market expectation of 50.5. After rising nearly 1.5% in the previous week, AUD/USD edges lower on Monday and trades in negative territory below 0.6550.

The US Dollar (USD) Index lost more than 0.7% last week as dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials fed into expectations of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in December. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a panel discussion on George Shultz and his economic policy contributions but he is not expected to talk about monetary policy because the Fed is within its blackout period ahead of the meeting on December 9-10. The USD Index holds steady at around 99.50 to start the European session on Monday.

US Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.67% -0.86% -0.59% -0.81% -1.28% -2.01% -0.48% EUR 0.67% -0.20% 0.09% -0.14% -0.63% -1.35% 0.19% GBP 0.86% 0.20% 0.29% 0.06% -0.43% -1.15% 0.39% JPY 0.59% -0.09% -0.29% -0.22% -0.75% -1.57% 0.11% CAD 0.81% 0.14% -0.06% 0.22% -0.48% -1.21% 0.32% AUD 1.28% 0.63% 0.43% 0.75% 0.48% -0.73% 0.84% NZD 2.01% 1.35% 1.15% 1.57% 1.21% 0.73% 1.56% CHF 0.48% -0.19% -0.39% -0.11% -0.32% -0.84% -1.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that delaying interest rate hike for too long could cause sharp inflation and force the central bank to make rapid policy adjustment. USD/JPY stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 155.50 early Monday.

EUR/USD stays relatively calm on Monday and consolidates last week's gains, slightly below 1.1600. On Tuesday, Eurostat will publish the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) inflation data for November.

Gold started the week on a bullish noted and touched its highest level since late October above $4,250 in the Asian session on Monday. XAU/USD corrects lower but manages to hold comfortably above $4,200 in the European morning.

GBP/USD registered small daily losses on Friday but gained about 1% for the week. The pair edges lower toward 1.3200 to start the European session.

(This story was corrected on December 1 at 08:02 GMT to say that Fed Chair Jerome Powell is not expected to talk about monetary policy.)