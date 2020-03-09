Forex Today: Markets tune into government responses to combat the spread the COVID-19

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday 10th March:
Following Monday's market-open turmoil which followed the weekend news over Italy’s decision to quarantine many parts of Northern Italy and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, marginal corrections ensued while markets tuned into widespread government responses to combat the spread the COVID-19. However, risk-off remains the theme due to the inevitably of the spread of the disease which will entail greater disruption to global supply chains.
While there has been a focus on the Fed following the inter-meeting emergency rate cut of 50 basis points and expectations of more to come in both the 18h March and April meetings, potentially taking rates all the way to zero, markets have started to shift their attention to the European Central Bank and others with a global recession in mind. This is taking some pressure off the dollar which has plummeted to the weekly support line. More on that here: DXY: It may only be a matter of time when US dollars are back by popular demand
With the focus on the coronavirus, in late New York, Italian Prime Minister Conte announced that there will no longer be a “red zone”, but stated that all of Italy will be under the same condition in a decision that was needed to defend most fragile members of the community. More on that here: Itlay PM Conte: Adopting even tougher measures to combat coronavirus – Reuters news
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 7% and in close proximity of official bear territory at 2708, the DAX lost 7.9% and the FTSE 100 was -7.7%.
The US 10-year yield was sitting at 49bps, but it oscillated sharply during the day in a 40-60 bps range amid poor liquidity.
Following yesterday's mammoth fall in prices, oil ended the day off its intra-day lows with WTI -21.5% to US$31.8/bbl. Gold climbed 0.6% to $1672.47 oz.
Asia session events
- Feb Aussie Business Conditions and Confidence.
- Feb Chinese Consumer Price index.
