EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro pressuring 2020 highs and nearing 1.1500 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD bullish pressure remains unabated after the London close. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1471 resistance.
 

EUR/USD weekly chart 

 
EUR/USD is reversing up sharply from 34-month lows as the spot is virtually erasing the 2019 losses in about three weeks of trading. There are no signs that the spot might slow down and a spike to the 2019 highs in the 1.1569/1.6000 price zone remains on the cards.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is pressuring the 1.1471 resistance as the London session came to an end. As the bulls remain in control EUR/USD has room to climb towards the 1.1518 and 1.1566 price levels. Support can emerge near the 1.1400/1.1363 price zone and 1.1300 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.1471, 1.1518, 1.1566
Support: 1.1400, 1.1363, 1.1300
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1439
Today Daily Change 0.0133
Today Daily Change % 1.18
Today daily open 1.1306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0955
Daily SMA50 1.1039
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1355
Previous Daily Low 1.1212
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1227
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.137
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1434
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears

EUR/USD trading above 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading above 1.14 near the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. and trading was temporarily halted in Wall Street.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness

GBP/USD battles 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing. 

GBP/USD News

Gold prices lack fresh impetus around $1670 amid broad risk-off

Gold prices lack fresh impetus around $1670 amid broad risk-off

Despite the massive sell-off on Wall Street amid coronavirus and oil shock driven risk-aversion, Gold prices (XAU/USD) remain unperturbed and report marginal losses on the day, now trading around $1670 levels.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge

WTI: Bulls offered reprieve amid profit-taking after over 30% plunge

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend the recovery beyond the $ 34 mark but the slump in the US equities, Wall Street futures and Treasury yields continue to remain a drag on the prices.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures