Forex Today: Markets roiled by retail-trader frenzy, vaccine concerns, eyes on US data

What you need to know on Friday, January 29:
What you need to know on Friday, January 29:
The market mood has turned sour on Friday, with investors seeking refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid escalating US-China tensions, fresh concerns on a cash squeeze in China and discouraging Novavax covid vaccine news.
US drugmaker Novavax Inc said that although its covid vaccine is 89.3% effective in the UK trial, its efficacy with respect to the South African strain is only 49%.
The Chinese central bank extended the net cash drainage, which spiked short-term borrowing costs and pre-Lunar Holiday demand for liquidity.
Also, markets digest the latest Reddit’s retail-trade frenzy seen over the last few days, which triggered a short-squeeze in some of the US stocks, with GameStop at the center of the scandal.
In order to bail out the hedge funds a few brokers banned buying these stocks on their platforms on Thursday, allowing sell-only mode. GameStop plunged on the trading restrictions, which drove the speculative flows into Silver futures while pushing the US dollar lower. The DYX also suffered due to downbeat US Q4 GDP and jobs data.
Risk aversion returned to markets, as Robinhood Markets Inc appears to have lift trading restrictions on some of the blocked stocks. GameStop and AMC surged in post-market trading, re-igniting volatility and boosting the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.
Across the FX space, EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2100, awaiting the German Q4 GDP release. USD/JPY refreshed seven-week highs above 104.50. AUD/USD tumbled with S&P 500 futures, now trading around 0.7650.
Gold clings to a familiar range of around $1850, as Silver corrects towards $26. Crude oil prices trade modestly flat, defending the $52 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2100 ahead of German Q4 GDP
EUR/USD is battling 1.2100 amid downbeat mood-led US dollar recovery. A big beat on German GDP may put a bid under the euro, helping EUR/USD hold the key support at 1.2050. French economy contracted less than expected in Q4 with -1.3% slump.
GBP/USD trades above 1.3700 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD trades above 1.3700, reversing losses despite the risk-off mood that keeps the US dollar in demand. Trading restrictions, China’s warning to Taiwan and Novavax vaccine are key catalysts to watch ahead of US data.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.