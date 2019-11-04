Forex Today: Markets have reasons for a happy Monday, Boris Johnson remains in the lead, Lagarde eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 4:
- Trade: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said that he hopes the US and China will sign a deal this month. The optimism, alongside the upbeat US jobs report and the Federal Reserve's willingness to cut if necessary, keep the mood optimistic.
- UK politics: A fresh set of opinion polls taken after the decision to hold elections continued showing Conservatives with a comfortable lead. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to ratify his Brexit deal if he wins. Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes for the construction sector is set to show an ongoing downturn in the sector.
- Australia: The Aussie Dollar has shrugged off the worse-than-expected increase of 0.2% in retail sales.
- Euro-zone: Christine Lagarde, PResident of the European Central Bank, will deliver her initial speech in the job late in the day in Berlin. She is set to call on governments to do more. Earlier, Markit's manufacturing PMIs are expected to confirm the ongoing slump in October.
- US data: Factory Orders for September are due out today and are projected to show a second consecutive drop. The ISM Manufacturing PMI disappointed on Friday and weighed on the dollar.
- Cryptocurrencies have had a stable weekend, with digital coins consolidating around familiar levels.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, ahead of data
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI is up next.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY remains on slippery grounds despite Friday's defense of key trendline. A break below the ascending trendline support would expose the 200-day MA at 109.02.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.