- US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecast.
- Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000.
- General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.
The US economy has turned in another bang-up employment report.
Belying estimates of the first sub-100,000 report since May and rumors of a negative number US firms added 128,000 workers in October.
Revisions to August and September payrolls boosted prior totals by 95,000 bringing the three month average to 176,000 and to 167,000 for the year. Payrolls average 223,000 in 2018.
Non-Farm Payrolls
October’s numbers were reduced between 46,000 and 80,000 by striking GM workers and layoffs in related industries, according to a Labor Department report earlier in the week. Those workers will return to the rolls in November. The strike resulted in a 36,000 drop in manufacturing employment.
Annual wage gains rose 3.0% and September's increase, which at 2.9% had been the first month below 3% in 13 months, was revised up to 3%.
Unemployment Rate U-3
The unemployment rate ticked up 0.1% to 3.6% but remains near the lowest in half a century. More workers sought employment as the participation rate moved up to 63.3%. The unemployment rate for African-Americans dropped to 5.4%, a new all-time low.
The so-called underemployment rate, which many analysts consider a more accurate picture of joblessness, rose to 7.0% from 6.9%.
This Labor Department report allays fears that the damage the China trade dispute has done to manufacturing employment was beginning to affect the much larger service sector.
On Wednesday the Federal Reserve cut its base rate for the third time in as many meetings but indicated that this was likely to be the last reduction for some time. The Fed had repeatedly cited the US China trade war, the global economic slowdown and an unregulated Brexit as serious threats to the long running US expansion.
Chairman Powell said the US economy “was in a good place” in his remarks after Wednesday’s rate announcement and today’s report would seem to bear out the Fed’s assessment.
The dollar and Treasury yields spiked on the report but were unable to hold their gains. Equities were sharply higher with the Dow ahead by 200 points and the S&P 500 at a new record at 10:03 EDT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.