Forex Today: Markets doubt US-Sino progress, Powell sees glass filling, GBP/USD spooked by poll

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 26:
Trade: China's Xinhua and Global Times have reported that Sino-American negotiators have reached a consensus about a deal that includes a rollback of tariffs, albeit both sides have differences in the duties. Both sides have spoken on the phone and agreed to remain in contact. While stock futures are higher, currencies are little-changed, with only a modest rise in 109.
Fed: Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has expressed optimism about the US and economy and satisfaction from the current monetary policy. The "glass is more than half full."
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge for November is set to show improvement as the shopping season kicks off. Housing prices and the US Goods Trade Balance are also of interest. See Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
GBP/USD's advance stalled after one opinion poll showed a narrowing of the gap between the Conservatives and Labour to only 7%. Another survey published on the weekend printed a whopping 19% difference. The elections are held on December 12.
AUD/USD is awaiting a speech from Phillip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, on the topic of Quantitative Easing.
NZD/USD is holding onto gains made late on Monday third-quarter Retail Sales in New Zealand jumped by 1.6%, better than expected.
Gold is consolidating above $1,450 and oil prices are hovering around $58.
Prices of cryptocurrencies have recovered after the sell-off, with Bitcoin settling above $7,200.
More Dollar Bulls - 3 Things to Be Thankful for
EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, marginally lower. One opinion poll showed a narrow 7% lead for the Conservatives while another printed 19%.
USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair once again struggled to find acceptance above 200-day SMA.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle amid trade optimism, firmer USD
Gold traders keep guessing around $1,456 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Hong Kong unrest, doubts over phase two deal keep buyers on the floor while broad USD strength, phase one optimism turns them down.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Rising confidence supports the economy
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to reach 127.0 in Nov from 125.9 in Oct. The Present Situation Index rose to 173.2 in Oct form 170.6 in Sept. The Expectations Index dropped to 94.6 in Oct from 96.8.