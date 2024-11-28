Forex Today: Markets await German inflation and Eurozone sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 28:

The trading action in foreign exchange markets remain subdued early Thursday. Regional and nation-wide Consumer Price Index data from Germany, business and consumer sentiment data from the Eurozone will be watched closely by market participants. Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.20% -1.00% -1.61% 0.49% 0.28% -0.52% -0.93% EUR 1.20% 0.03% -1.01% 1.11% 1.43% 0.11% -0.31% GBP 1.00% -0.03% -1.04% 1.08% 1.39% 0.08% -0.34% JPY 1.61% 1.01% 1.04% 2.13% 2.36% 1.17% 0.87% CAD -0.49% -1.11% -1.08% -2.13% -0.05% -0.99% -1.44% AUD -0.28% -1.43% -1.39% -2.36% 0.05% -1.30% -1.71% NZD 0.52% -0.11% -0.08% -1.17% 0.99% 1.30% -0.42% CHF 0.93% 0.31% 0.34% -0.87% 1.44% 1.71% 0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure midweek following mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US. Additionally, month-end flows ahead of the long weekend may have put additional weight on the currency's shoulders. Durable Goods Orders rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in October, missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged lower to 213,000 from 215,000 in the previous week. Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.3% on a yearly basis, matching the market expectation, while the annual core PCE inflation ticked up to 2.8% from 2.7% as anticipated. After falling 0.8% on Wednesday, the USD Index recovers modestly early Thursday and holds above 106.00.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high near 1.0600 on Wednesday. The pair struggles to extend its rebound and trades at around 1.0550 in the European morning on Thursday. In addition to Germany, inflation data from Spain will be also be featured in the European economic docket.

GBP/USD benefited from the persistent USD weakness and registered strong gains on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades in a tight channel slightly above 1.2650 early Thursday.

Gold climbed above $2,650 on Wednesday but retraced a large portion of its daily climb to end the day marginally higher. XAU/USD stays quiet in the European morning and fluctuates below $2,640.

Following Tuesday's decline, USD/JPY continued to push lower on Wednesday and touched its weakest level in over a month near 150.50. After losing 1.3% on a daily basis, USD/JPY stages a rebound and was last seen trading above 151.50. In the Asian session on Friday, Tokyo CPI, Industrial Production, Unemployment Rate and Retail Trade data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.

(This story was corrected on November 28 at 07:17 GMT to say EUR/USD trades at around 1.0550 in the European morning on Thursday, not Wednesday, and the data from Japan will be released in the Asian session on Friday, not Wednesday.)