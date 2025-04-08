Forex Today: Markets’ attention shifts to the Fed Minutes

The Greenback’s recovery seems to have run out of some steam on Tuesday, encouraging the risk complex to recoup part of the recent ground lost against the backdrop renewed hopes on the tariffs front.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 9:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated markedly, coming under renewed selling interest and revisiting the sub-103.00 region. The FOMC Minutes will take centre stage, seconded by the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. Additionally, the Fed’s Barkin is expected to speak.
EUR/USD reversed two daily declines in a row and regain strong upside impulse north of 1.0900 the figure on an improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe. The final Inflation Rate in Germany and the Current Account results will be released on April 11.
GBP/USD set aside the weakness seen in the last couple of days and retested its key 200-day SMA past the 1.2800 barrier. Next on tap across the Channel will be the GDP data, Goods Trade Balance, Industrial and Manufacturing Production, Construction Output, and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker, all expected on April 11.
USD/JPY partially faded two daily advances in a row and slipped back to the low-146.00s on Tuesday. The Japanese docket will include the Consumer Confidence gauge, Machine Tool Orders, Bank Lending figures, and the speech by the BoJ’s Ueda.
AUD/USD added to the ongoing weakness and retreated once again to the area of five-year lows around 0.5950. The Building Permits and Private House Approvals are due in Oz.
WTI tumbled to four-year troughs below the $59.00 mark per barrel, as further trade tensions and the likelihood of a global trade war spooked traders.
Prices of Gold traded in an inconclusive day following three consecutive daily declines on Tuesday, maintaining the trade below the key $3,000 mark per troy ounce. Silver prices resumed their downtrend following Monday’s bullish attempt, returning below the $30.00 mark per ounce.
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery targets 0.6400
AUD/USD soared to three-day highs around 0.6180 on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-year lows near 0.5900 as easing worries over US tariffs helped fuel the recovery.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes the YTD peaks
EUR/USD ended the day with modest loses, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting tops near 1.1100 the figure on the back of the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
