Forex Today: Japan CPI and UK Retail Sales gather all the attention

As market participants continued to digest the FOMC event and escalating fears over a potential spread of the conflict in the Middle East, the US Dollar traded with humble gains, extending at the same time its gradual weekly recovery.

Here's what to watch on Friday, June 20:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose marginally on Thursday, hovering around the 99.00 neighbourhood amid thin trade conditions due to the US Juneteenth holiday. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the Conference Board’s Leading Index will wrap up the weekly calendar on Friday.

EUR/USD traded in a vacillating fashion in the sub-1.1500 zone, revisiting the lower end of its weekly range. German Producer Prices are next on tap, seconed by the preliminary print of the Consumer Confidence in the eruro area, and the ECOFIN Meeting.

GBP/USD managed to regain the smile after two daily drops in a row, rebounding from sub-1.3400 levels to end the day with humble gains. The UK calendar will feature the GfK Consumer Confidence gauge, seconded by Retail Sales, and Public Sector Net Borrowing figures.

USD/JPY advanced to fresh monthly highs in the 145.70-145.80 band following marginal gains in the Greenback. Japan’s Inflation Rate takes centre stage, alongside the release of the BoJ Minutes.

AUD/USD reversed its previous day’s advance and faced heavy downside pressure, slipping back to the vicinty of 0.6450 on Friday. Next on tap in Australia will be the advanced Manufacturign and Services PMIs on June 23.

Prices of the WTI rose to four-day highs in the boundaries of the $75.00 mark per barrel following the escalating greopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gold prices traded in a tight range with no clear direction, hovering around the $3,370 region per troy ounce as the Israel-Iran crisis entered itsseventh day. Silver prices added to Wednesday’s losses, extending the rejection from recent peaks around $37.30 per ounce.







