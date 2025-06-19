Forex Today: Japan CPI and UK Retail Sales gather all the attention

As market participants continued to digest the FOMC event and escalating fears over a potential spread of the conflict in the Middle East, the US Dollar traded with humble gains, extending at the same time its gradual weekly recovery.
Here's what to watch on Friday, June 20:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose marginally on Thursday, hovering around the 99.00 neighbourhood amid thin trade conditions due to the US Juneteenth holiday. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the Conference Board’s Leading Index will wrap up the weekly calendar on Friday.
EUR/USD traded in a vacillating fashion in the sub-1.1500 zone, revisiting the lower end of its weekly range. German Producer Prices are next on tap, seconed by the preliminary print of the Consumer Confidence in the eruro area, and the ECOFIN Meeting.
GBP/USD managed to regain the smile after two daily drops in a row, rebounding from sub-1.3400 levels to end the day with humble gains. The UK calendar will feature the GfK Consumer Confidence gauge, seconded by Retail Sales, and Public Sector Net Borrowing figures.
USD/JPY advanced to fresh monthly highs in the 145.70-145.80 band following marginal gains in the Greenback. Japan’s Inflation Rate takes centre stage, alongside the release of the BoJ Minutes.
AUD/USD reversed its previous day’s advance and faced heavy downside pressure, slipping back to the vicinty of 0.6450 on Friday. Next on tap in Australia will be the advanced Manufacturign and Services PMIs on June 23.
Prices of the WTI rose to four-day highs in the boundaries of the $75.00 mark per barrel following the escalating greopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Gold prices traded in a tight range with no clear direction, hovering around the $3,370 region per troy ounce as the Israel-Iran crisis entered itsseventh day. Silver prices added to Wednesday’s losses, extending the rejection from recent peaks around $37.30 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD meets firm resistance around 1.3450
GBP/USD trades with a slight positive bias, meeting some resistance around the 1.3450 zone while market participants adjust to the steady hand by the Bank of England (BoE) and the flattish mood surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1480, Dollar remains flat
EUR/USD treads water in the sub-1.1500 region on Thursday, always against the backdrop of an equally vacillating US Dollar and reduced volatility in the global markets as investors continue to assess Wednesday’s FOMC event as well as steady escalation in the Middle East conflict.
Gold alternates gains with losses near $3,370
Gold regains traction and set aside an earlier drop to the $3,350 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, now lingering around $3,370 on the back of persistent geopolitical effervescence, thin trading conditions, and a marginal uptick in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin on the verge of a breakdown amid possible US strike on Iran
Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA at $103,100; a decisive close below this level could trigger a sharp correction. Reports that US officials are preparing for a strike on Iran in the coming days could further weigh on sentiment.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.