Forex Today: Further US hard data and the BoC meeting grab all the attention

After bottoming out in fresh multi-week troughs, the US Dollar (USD) managed to regain composure and advance markedly on turnaround Tuesday. The recovery, however, did not offset concerns over the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the US economy and global trade.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, June 4:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded from six-week lows in the vicinity of 98.50 on Tuesday, eventually regaining the 99.00 barrier and beyond amid marginal losses in US yields. The ADP Employment Change report will be at the centre of the debate, seconded by the ISM Services PMI, the final S&P Global Services PMI, MBA Mortgage Applications, the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies, and the Fed Beige Book. In addition, the Fed’s Bostic and Cook are expected to speak.
EUR/USD could not sustain an earlier move to multi-week tops past 1.1450, slipping back to the sub-1.1400 region as the session progressed. once again the 1.1400 barrier and well beyond in response to the intense sell-off in the US Dollar. The final HCB Services PMI in Germany and the euro bloc area is due.
GBP/USD came under renewed selling pressure, fading part of Monday’s marked gains and briefly piercing the 1.3500 support. The final S&P Global Services PMI will only be released across the Channel.
Renewed weakness hurt the Japanese Yen, motivating USD/JPY to trade with marked gains north of the 143.00 hurdle. The final Jibun Bank Services PMIs is next on tap.
AUD/USD faltered just ahead of the key resistance at 0.6500 the figure amid the strong rebound in the greenback. The Ai Group survey will be published, along with the final S&P Global Services PMI and the Q1 GDP Growth Rate.
Prices of WTI added to Monday’s gains near the $64.00 mark as traders continued to assess the recent OPEC+ meeting and the potential impacts of US tariffs, while geopolitical concerns added to the combo.
The rebound in the US Dollar challenged the recent advance in Gold prices, sparking a knee-jerk to the $3,330 zone per troy ounce. Silver prices shed part of Monday’s sharp advance, revisiting the $34.00 zone per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.