Forex Today: Focus shifts to US employment data

A not-so-short week is ahead. Despite the Easter holidays, the US Employment report on Friday warrants action till the last day. The Dollar lost ground again in the last week of March, ending with losses in the first quarter. The short-term trend favors Dollar’s bears, but key data ahead could trigger a correction before it resumes the downside.
Here is what you need to know for next week:
US stocks finished the week, the month and the quarter on a positive note, with solid gains, something that seemed unlikely just three weeks ago when the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was closed by financial regulators.
The improvement in market sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which lost ground across the board, at a moderate pace. Government bond yields rose as volatility eased in the Treasury market.
Higher yields and risk appetite sent the Japanese Yen sharply lower, which became the worst performer, falling even against the weak US Dollar. USD/JPY rose 250 pips, to the 20-week simple moving average at 133.50 that capped the upside.
The rally in USD/JPY limited the downside in the US Dollar Index. The DXY posted the third weekly decline in a row and the lowest close since January, around 102.50.
After an inflation-focused week, attention turns to activity and employment data. The March ISM report will help see how the US economy is performing, while the ADP private employment and Nonfarm Payrolls reports will show if the labor market remains tight. Market activity could be subdued because of Easter Holidays, particularly after Wednesday.
The Pound outperformed with GBP/USD rising for the third consecutive week and consolidating above 1.2300. Among the best trades of the week was going long GBP/JPY, which gained 2.50%.
It was a volatile week for the Swiss Franc. USD/CHF approached a key long-term support and then recovered some ground, rising to 0.9150. Next Monday, Switzerland will release inflation data.
AUD/USD posted a small weekly gain as it continued to move sideways. Australian inflation numbers boosted the odds that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will remain on hold next Tuesday.
NZD/USD rose during the week but once again found resistance around 0.6300. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
The Canadian Dollar caught up after lagging for weeks. USD/CAD lost 200 pips, to settle around 1.3540. CAD/JPY rose by 3.35%. Next Thursday, Canada will release its monthly jobs report.
Gold posted another weekly decline as the yellow metal struggles to reclaim the $2,000 level. On the contrary, Silver rose for the third consecutive week, reaching $24.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as Q1 comes to an end
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Quarter-end flows seem to be allowing the US Dollar find some demand but the risk-positive market environment seems to be limiting the pair's downside ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2400, looks to post weekly gains
GBP/USD has edged lower after having tested 1.2400 earlier in the day but remains on track to end the third straight week in positive territory. The upbeat mood remains intact after soft PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for the US Dollar to continue to gather strength.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,980 following earlier spike
Gold price has returned to the $1,980 area following a spike above $1,987 with the initial reaction to lower-than-expected PCE inflation figures from the US. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.5%, providing support to XAU/USD.
Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
Week ahead – Nonfarm payrolls to set the tone for US dollar
With the banking turmoil receding, market participants will turn their attention back to economic releases. The spotlight will fall on the US employment report.