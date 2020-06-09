What you need to know on Wednesday, May 10th:
Caution was the name of the game, as we approach the US Federal Reserve decision. Stock traders booked profits, particularly during European trading hours, with most major indexes ending the day in the red. Wall Street, however, ended the day mixed and not far from its daily openings. The greenback attempted a recovery as equities fell, but resumed its decline in the American session.
The EUR/USD pair trades near its multi-month high at 1.1384, while the GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2730 little changed from Monday’s closing levels.
The Japanese yen was the strongest, lead by falling equities and government bond yields. USD/JPY trades near a daily low of 107.61 as US Treasury yields edged lower for a second consecutive day.
Gold also benefited from the worsening mood, advancing for a second consecutive day, although holding within familiar levels.
Crude oil prices seesawed between gains and losses but finished the day unchanged, with WTI just below $39.00 a barrel.
EUR/USD at weekly highs ahead of Fed’s decision
The American currency remained pressured despite the poor performance of equities, with EUR/USD nearing a multi-week high at 1.1383. Market players focused on the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
AUD/USD settles below 0.7000 but off daily lows
In recent weeks AUD/USD put an end to an eight-day winning streak, settling around 0.6950 as falling stocks weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Australian Westpac confidence and Chinese inflation coming up next.
Gold keeps recovering as investors turn cautious
Demand for the bright metal resurged on Tuesday to reverse all of the US Nonfarm Payroll report related losses. Stimulus from central banks and uncertainty continue to provide support.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD facing a lot of resistance towards $10,000
Bitcoin has defended the daily 12-EMA on June 9 again, which means the digital asset has defended the support level seven days in a row. BTC/USD is still flat and trading sideways but has seen a volatile move on June 9...
WTI dips lower after API build
Sources have reported that over the last week there has been a build of 8.42 million barrels according to the lasted API data. This news has led WTI to fall around 1.82% over the last couple of hours.